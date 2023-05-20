Yeison Jiménez is looking for a man who got on a motorcycle on TransMilenio

Daily, users report the particular actions that citizens have within the public transport system of Bogotá. On this occasion, TransMilenio denounced on its social networks that a man uploaded a motorcycle to the system.

Through its Twitter account, the company reported that the citizen intended to get the car onto an articulated vehicle after it ran out of gasoline. The subject was passing through Caracas avenue when the incident occurred and, according to what he argued, he did not He had money for fuel, so he decided to go to the Calle 63 station.

In addition, witnesses reported that he evaded paying the ticket. Subsequently, he got on one of the articulated vehicles with his motorcycle and traveled a fairly long distance: From 63rd street to the Venice station through the south NQS avenue. The bus passengers and the driver alerted the authorities, who intercepted him at the end of his journey and imposed the respective summons on him.