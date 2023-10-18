Kaup-Hasler/Hanke: City of Vienna enables resident-friendly sound system for ARENA – mica

(Vienna/OTS) – After noise complaints from neighbors, the Arena Vienna cultural institution came under increasing economic pressure. The City of Vienna is committed to preserving the location and is now financing a large part of the new sound system, which is intended to reduce noise pollution for residents by half. “The ARENA is one of Vienna’s defining cultural institutions and is an integral part of the Viennese event and music scene. The city has managed to find a solution to ensure the continued existence of this important place of cultural and social activity and at the same time reduce noise pollution,” said City Councilor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler and City Councilor for Finance Peter Hanke.

For a long time, the immediate surroundings of the Vienna ARENA in the 3rd district were characterized by commercial activity. In recent years, more and more living space has been created in the surrounding area, which has led to noise complaints from new residents. In order to continue to meet the official requirements for holding open-air concerts, the city is now providing one-off additional funds from a special budget item from the MA7 (culture department) amounting to €595,000 for a new sound system. This reduces noise emissions for the immediate surroundings and allows the ARENA open-air concerts to continue.

“In a dynamic and vibrant city like Vienna, it is important to provide cultural institutions with the right infrastructural basis for their work and their social mission of connecting and communicating. This is the only way we can ensure that the cultural diversity of our city can develop accordingly. “I am very pleased that more than 40 years after the occupation of the old arena in St. Marx and the ‘move’ to Erdberg, a new chapter is now being opened in the long history of this Viennese institution,” said City Councilor for Culture Kaup-Hasler about the event pleased with the solution found.

City Councilor for Finance Peter Hanke on the financing of the sound system: “The Arena Vienna is not just an event location, but a true cultural institution. As the city of Vienna, we are happy to be able to make a contribution to good cooperation between residents and organizers. The sound system will reduce noise pollution by half and thus benefit the residents on the one hand and contribute to the continued existence of the location on the other.”

The latest technology in the form of the “Panther” sound system, confirmed by measurements by civil engineers, showed a drop in volume of six decibels during an on-site presentation in May of this year, which corresponds to a reduction of half the perception of loudness in human hearing. In addition, there is a reduction in bass waves and thus any vibrations. The new sound system focuses the sound and volume in the desired area, while only a noticeably weaker form can be heard in the surrounding area.

