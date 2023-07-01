Kevin Costner and Ex-Wife Locked in Legal Battle over Child Support: Accusations of Financial Mismanagement Surface

Title: Kevin Costner Refuses to Pay Ex-Wife’s Demand for Child Support, Alleges Misuse of Funds

Subtitle: Legal Battle Intensifies as Yellowstone Star Claims Insufficient Finances – Accuses Ex-Wife of Personal Expenses

The bitter legal dispute between renowned actor Kevin Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, has taken a new twist as Costner vehemently refuses to pay the exorbitant amounts demanded by Baumgartner for child support. The Hollywood star alleges that his finances are inadequate to meet the exorbitant demands and accuses Baumgartner of misusing the funds for personal expenses rather than for the benefit of their children.

Recent court documents obtained by Page Six shed light on shocking statements made by Costner against the mother of his children. The actor claims that the $250,000 per month Baumgartner seeks for child support is being allocated towards her personal expenses, rather than the children’s well-being.

Costner further asserts that his inability to meet the requested payments stems from his departure from the lucrative production of the hit series Yellowstone. The 68-year-old star explains that while his income was primarily derived from Yellowstone last year, he anticipates significantly lower earnings in 2023, following the announcement that the series will end after its fifth season.

Paramount, the network behind Yellowstone, confirmed in May that the show would conclude its run. Costner, famous for his portrayal of patriarch John Dutton, argues that Baumgartner’s calculations of his income are unrealistic, emphasizing that his earnings can vary greatly from year to year.

According to the same publication, Costner claims that his personal financial circumstances and varied income render it impossible for him to meet Baumgartner’s demands. The actor is also concerned by Baumgartner’s alleged intention to use the substantial sum for cosmetic surgeries and other personal expenses. It was revealed that she had already spent over $100,000 on such procedures, strengthening Costner’s doubts about her motivations behind the child support request.

Costner further alleges that Baumgartner has made extravagant purchases at boutiques, withdrawn large sums of money from ATMs, apply for loans, and used his finances to cover attorney fees and other expenses unrelated to raising their children. These expenditures, according to Costner, raise doubts about Baumgartner’s true intentions in seeking child support.

On the other hand, Baumgartner contends that the requested amount is necessary to sustain the lavish lifestyle to which their children have become accustomed. She argues that $30,000 per month would be insufficient to cover expenses such as health insurance, extracurricular activities, and private school tuition for their teenagers, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Baumgartner asserts in court documents that the marital lifestyle, including that of their minors, was consistent with Costner’s significantly high income. She acknowledges the extraordinary nature of their lifestyle but believes it is crucial to maintain a warm and comfortable home for their children while teaching them family values and gratitude.

To support her claims, Baumgartner’s accounting services analyzed bank information shared by Costner and estimated his average monthly cash flow at approximately $1.5 million.

Financial disputes have taken center stage since Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, ending their 18-year marriage. As the legal battle rages on, tensions have escalated with Baumgartner’s refusal to vacate their shared Santa Barbara property, adding another layer to the complex situation.

The ongoing legal wrangle between Costner and Baumgartner highlights the contentious issues surrounding financial support for their children, revealing deep-seated animosity and conflicting views regarding expenses and their children’s welfare. As the courtroom drama unfolds, it remains to be seen how the judge will decide on this contentious matter.

