Kickboxing and muay thai arrive again at La Banda

Today one more edition of the event called “THE BEST FIGHTER” will be held again, organized by the Guedea Team, a school run by teacher Héctor Guedea, in its 14th edition, to show the best of kickboxing, k1 rules and Muay Thai at the facilities of Club San Carlos Unidos, located at Alberdi and San Juan in the city of La Banda, starting at 8:00 p.m.

More than 15 high-flying and technical quality fights are planned, where there will be challenge cups, super 4, amateur, semi-professional and professional fights.

Among which stand out.

In Muay Thai, the fight between Santino “La Roca” Gonzalez (Guedea Team) vs Emanuel “El perro” Fernández, where the provincial challenge cup “Nebro Bulones” will be at stake, will also be at stake in Muay Thai, also the fight between Leandro “El sanguinario “Fajardo(Team Lumberjack’s-Jujuy) vs Williams”La parka” Andrada(Team Diganchi) Noa Kickboxing 60kg challenge cup called “Com.Mun.Estacion Simbolar”, Florencia”La Tigresa” Lazarte(Team Látigo) vs Abril”La Huracán” Lizardo(Team Legionarios-Tucuman), Noa 70kg Challenge Cup called “Global King”.

And in the central fight of the night, the representative of La Banda, who is on the rise and defeated the experienced fighter Tucumano in the last edition, who fights in kickboxing, is 2nd Dan in Taekwondo, a professional boxing fighter, and is about to venture into in MMA Esteban, Diaz, considered and established as the best fighter in the Province in the 60kg and is on the radar of the best events in the North Nahuel “El pitbull” Galeano (Guedea Team) vs Walter “El pipi” Diaz (Team Lumberjack’s-Jujuy), a fight that promises a lot of technique, power, speed, resistance and a lot of physical preparation for both athletes to play the Noa 60kg “Distribuidora Legui” Challenge Cup in the K1 rules modality.

These are some of the many fights that promise to enliven a Friday night full of kickboxing.

The event will begin with children’s fights at 8:00 p.m. to continue with its grid full of spectacular fights as we are used to, the best event in Santiago del Estero and one of the best in Northern Argentina.

It will undoubtedly be unmissable, tickets on sale at the club’s box office.





