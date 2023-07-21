Kim Kardashian Reflects on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson Amidst Divorce from Kanye West

Title: Kim Kardashian Reflects on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson amid Divorce from Kanye West

Subtitle: The reality TV star opens up about her rapid rebound romance and her experience with Kanye West’s controversies.

In the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian candidly discussed her thoughts and feelings with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The conversation revolved around her short-lived relationship with comedian Pete Davidson and how it unfolded during the midst of her ongoing divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim admitted to her sisters that she had “jumped into another relationship so quickly” with Pete Davidson following her split from the rapper. She reflected on how this decision was not the best way to deal with the challenges she was facing, saying, “He took me away from things, and that’s not a way to run away from things. It is better to treat them, heal… Treat, heal, and then feel.”

The romance between Kim and SNL star Pete Davidson began in the fall of 2021 after the reality TV star appeared as a host on the popular show. Despite being in the midst of her divorce process, the couple explored a new relationship. However, their journey together came to an end in August of the following year.

Throughout their relationship, Kanye West launched several attacks on the couple, both online and through the press. One notably controversial incident occurred in a stop-motion video for Kanye’s single “Eazy,” where the rapper depicted himself kidnapping, tying up, and burying a version of Pete. The divorce between Kim and Kanye concluded at the end of November 2022.

In a recent episode, Kim also shared her perspective on Kanye’s controversies with her sister Khloé Kardashian. She expressed her confusion and desire to reconnect with the person she initially fell in love with, emphasizing that she doesn’t want to view her experiences “negatively.”

Kim stated, “I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life. What am I supposed to learn from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

She also expressed sympathy towards Kanye, feeling sorry for him and suggesting that he may not even understand the impact of his actions. Kim revealed that she hasn’t confronted Kanye about his online anti-Semitic comments out of fear of his reaction.

Through her openness and vulnerability, Kim Kardashian provides a glimpse into her journey of healing and growth amidst the challenges faced during her divorce and subsequent relationships. As she navigates the aftermath of her highly publicized split, Kim remains determined to find personal redemption and emerge as a stronger individual.

