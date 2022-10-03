Pianobook contains the entire shoegaze band in a 19GB Kontakt instrument.

Pianobook released their GAZE Sample library, created in collaboration with Kady Alice (under the name Skyscape Paradise). Pianobook is a community of composers, producers, and music producers who each contribute content to sample projects. Since its inception in 2018, the site has offered a library of over 1000 free virtual instruments and paid samples, and GAZE is their latest release.

GAZE was recorded to tape and produced at London Bridge Studios in Seattle using a series of classic ribbon mics and a classic Neve 8048 mixer, with the goal of capturing the sounds from the Pacific Northwest Washington’s Olympia shoegaze scene. This sample library includes guitars, basses, a drum kit and a collection of re-recorded synths and presets. Plus, there’s a range of onboard convolution reverbs for Olympia spaces, including a hollow swimming and diving hall, a rambunctious concrete stairwell, retro metal panels, and an outdoor amphitheater.

GAZE is £79/€79 and is compatible with Native Instruments’ free Kontakt Player.

The free GLIMPSE version of this sound library is based on the free DecentSampler engine and offers two powerful guitar sounds, each with four unique signals, including reverse reverb, DI, amp, and condenser room mic.

The official website can download the free version:

https://www.pianobook.co.uk/packs/gaze/