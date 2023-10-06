KORA WINTER – Announce album “God Bless, God Forbid”.

“God Bless, God Forbid” – that’s the name of KORA WINTER’s second album. After two hard hits in the summer with the singles “Marmelade” and “Das Trauma, Die grief”, the metal band from Berlin is ready to open the next big chapter of their career.

“God Bless, God Forbid” will be released on November 24, 2023 via aufewigwinter/Blood Blast Distribution. The band will be touring Germany with the new material from mid-October. KORA WINTER’s vision: to be the first German-speaking metal band to make the perspective of a migrant really visible in the genre.

With the new single “BBDDSSMM” (ft. Taby Pilgrim), KORA WINTER also present another foretaste of the upcoming album. They unleash a dark, brutal metalcore storm that scourges the listener from the first second with growling guitars. Together with a guest performance that is unusual for rapper Taby Pilgrim, the Berlin metal newcomers combine doomy black metal with hardcore, creating an atmosphere that not only opens mosh pits and the gates to hell in equal measure.

Singer Hakan Halaç says about the visually stunning music video for “BBDDSSMM”, which was shot together with the US pro-domme GIA, who lives in Berlin: “The video is a metaphor for the fight against intrusive thoughts. In the video, these intrusive thoughts are played out by Gia. I see myself confronted with it again and again, and while I usually fight extremely against myself in my alone moments, I always give in to Gia (= the thought) when she is right in front of me and I am taken over by her. “

KORA WINTER are Yuki Bartels (guitar), Hakan Halaç (vocals), Maximilian Zumbansen (drums), Karsten Köberich (bass) and Ferhan Sayili (guitar). Childhood friends from Berlin who came together to pursue their passion for hard music without knowing how to make this kind of music.

Inspired by different realities of life and musical influences, the band released their debut album BLÜHT in 2015. In the same year, the band played at the renowned Euroblast Festival in Cologne with bands like Between the Buried and Me, Cynic, Leprous. This was followed by concerts across Germany as well as support concerts for bands such as The Hirsch Effect, Rolo Tomassi and Jinjer. KORA WINTER’s second EP, WELK, followed in 2017, with which they increasingly went on tours across Germany and established themselves in the scene before the debut album BITTER was released in 2019. The narratives behind it revealed a state of inner disorder and at the same time the powerlessness of falling back into old patterns again and again, no matter how often you thought you had fought your way out of them.

Singer Hakan Halaç is also active with his solo project HAXAN. On three EPs so far (RAW, WAR and GARGOYLE) he has acted just as ruthlessly as in the band, albeit in a significantly different musical context. He also caused a stir in 2021 with the song “Jan Josef Liefers, shut your goddamn mouth”.

This year, the band from Berlin is hungrier, angrier and more pointed than ever before, ready to confront the German hardcore & metal scene with taboo topics such as identity, representation and trauma. God bless, God forbid.

13.10.2023 – (DE) Altenburg, Rote Zora

14.10.2023 – (DE) Leipzig, Kulturlounge

October 20, 2023 – (DE) Frankfurt, Schöppche Keller

21.10.2023 – (DE) Jena, Rosenkeller

03/11/2023 – (DE) Ihrhove, Limit

04.11.2023 – (DE) Halle, Galle

November 18, 2023 – (DE) Bayreuth, Glashaus

01.12.2023 – (DE) Berlin, Panke

12/02/2023 – (DE) Tangermünde, Kaminstube

08.12.2023 – (DE) Greifswald, Klex

09.12.2023 – (DE) Erfurt, sound stage

December 15, 2023 – (DE) Munich, Blitz

01/26/2024 – (DE) Siegen, KultKaff

01/27/2024 – (DE) Dortmund, Long August

