Home » “MAGICAL RIVER, CANOE RIDE” PROJECT « cde news
News

“MAGICAL RIVER, CANOE RIDE” PROJECT « cde news

by admin
“MAGICAL RIVER, CANOE RIDE” PROJECT « cde news

CONCEPCION (special envoy) The “Magical River, Canoe Ride” project is an initiative of the Secretariat of Tourism of the Departmental Government of Concepción and seeks to promote tourism in the Old Port of the city of Concepción by working together with canoeists.

The project is about enhancing the value of the canoeists of the Old Port of Concepción. In the first stage, training was carried out for the workers, specifically in terms of safety, customer service, especially tourists.

Currently the project is in the stage of beautifying the canoes; the canoeists themselves began to paint their small boats with striking colors. The paintings were obtained through donations.

“It is the first time that the government has approached us and in an organized way we started working together, this will help us improve our service, the canoes are looking very attractive, we are very excited and happy,” said Fátima Peralta, from the Canoeers Association.

So far, two training sessions have already been given in which the members of the Isla Bonita Canoe Association participated, which in total are 26 people, who work daily as passers-by from Puerto Antiguo to Isla Bonita.

comment

comment

See also  Focus on the "2021 China's Aerospace" white paper: linking the previous and the next, drawing a vision, focusing on cutting-edge open cooperation

You may also like

Migrant Woman Hit by Car While Attempting to...

Given the suspension of dual carriageway works, Cauca...

Railways Carry 149 Million Passengers During Holiday Transportation...

ECJ classifies “satisfaction guarantee” as a guarantee in...

OSCA presents works by German composers this Thursday

CNN: Trump’s Chaos Reignites in the Republican-led House...

Superservicios took possession of the Yopal Aqueduct and...

Rail traffic between Erfurt and Nordhausen is more...

The first Pakistani female astronaut is ready to...

Understanding the Changes in SNAP Eligibility and Requirements...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy