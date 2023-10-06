“MAGICAL RIVER, CANOE RIDE” PROJECT « cde news

CONCEPCION (special envoy) The “Magical River, Canoe Ride” project is an initiative of the Secretariat of Tourism of the Departmental Government of Concepción and seeks to promote tourism in the Old Port of the city of Concepción by working together with canoeists.

The project is about enhancing the value of the canoeists of the Old Port of Concepción. In the first stage, training was carried out for the workers, specifically in terms of safety, customer service, especially tourists.

Currently the project is in the stage of beautifying the canoes; the canoeists themselves began to paint their small boats with striking colors. The paintings were obtained through donations.

“It is the first time that the government has approached us and in an organized way we started working together, this will help us improve our service, the canoes are looking very attractive, we are very excited and happy,” said Fátima Peralta, from the Canoeers Association.

So far, two training sessions have already been given in which the members of the Isla Bonita Canoe Association participated, which in total are 26 people, who work daily as passers-by from Puerto Antiguo to Isla Bonita.

