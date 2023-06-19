Korean media revealed that all members of the BTS BTS will enlist in the army this year! In order to reduce the military white period, I will meet the fans in full body as soon as possible! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)

Celebrity Yuan 2023-06-19T13:48:00+08:00

But… the correct time for the members to enlist in the army, we still have to wait for the company’s announcement~!

Today (19th) according to Korean media 스포츠조선, relevant sources revealed that all members of the BTS BTS will enlist in the army by the end of this year.

According to reports, after SUGA’s world tour in the first half of the year and Jungkook’s solo activities are scheduled to be completed in order, by the end of this year, all members of the group, including the youngest line’s V and Jungkook, will enlist in the army. Although V and Jungkook are still at the age at which they can postpone their enlistment, they have made such a decision in order to adjust their enlistment time to a similar time, reduce the white period, and meet fans as a complete body as soon as possible.

On the 17th, in RM’s “2023 BTS FESTA” episode “5pm, I’m Kim Namjoon”, a fan said: “Hello, Namjoon. I’m the Army (Ami) from Vietnam.” He also replied : “It’s nice to meet you, because I’m going to be in the army soon.” The company mentioned in the past that it hopes the group can return in full in 2025. RM said in “SUCHWITA” before that it will work hard to protect these.

(Supplement: BTS’s fan name is ARMY, which also means army, army)

On December 13th last year, the eldest brother JIN was the first to enlist in the army, and then j-hope chose not to postpone the list, and reported to the Gangwon-do Army Corps on April 18th. After a period of training (results) certification assessment, both were also selected as teaching assistants.

