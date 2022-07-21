Home Entertainment Kyoto International Animation Festival 2022 announced the main visual map to be held in September_Event_Kino_Exhibition
Kyoto International Animation Festival 2022 announced the main visual map to be held in September

2022-07-21
Original title: Kyoto International Animation Festival 2022 announced the main visual map to be held in September

Recently, the Kyoto International Animation Festival officially released the main visual of the 2022 event. The protagonist of the illustration is the public relations character “Kyono つかさ” of Kyoto City, created by illustrator Akira Nanaoka of Kyoto Seika University.

At the same time, the official also announced that the welcome ambassadors for this event will be Fukuyama Jun and Uchida Mayori.

The event will be held from September 17 to 18, 2022, and admission tickets are currently open for pre-order.

The works of this exhibition include “Love Live! “, “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury”, “Fate Crown Rank Designation”, etc., today the official also announced that the latest Netflix original theatrical animation “Drift Home” will also participate in the exhibition.

