La Calera: the Electoral Justice prohibited one of the formulas of Peronism from using the name “Together”

The Electoral Court of the Province of Córdoba ordered a change of name to the alliance Juntos Hacemos por Calera, the sector led by Rodrigo Rufeil, who has Gastón Morán as a candidate for municipal mayor. Judge Marta Vidal upheld a challenge filed by the representatives of Juntos por el Cambio and prohibited that sector of Peronism from using the word “together”.

“It appears with crystal clarity that the names and symbols confuse the electorate both visually and phonetically, so the Alianza Juntos Hacemos por Calera must delete the word Together and change the symbols and colors,” says the operative part of the writ of the judge.

In La Calera, the PJ arrived divided at the municipal election on June 4. The current mayor, Facundo Rufeil, will seek re-election with the list supported by Schiarettismo, which bears the name We do for Córdoba.

Meanwhile, the parties that make up Together for Change – in partnership with Córdoba Neighborhood Encounter – will lead Fernando Rambaldi as a candidate under the “brand” Together for La Calera.

When it comes to justifying his decision and making room for the opponent’s claim, Vidal states that “the word Together at the beginning of the name of the Alliance has corresponded to Together for Change for several years, which makes it unnecessary for it to be used by other groups in the same municipal election”.

In addition, the resolution questions the fact that in the graphic design of Juntos Hacemos por Calera, special importance is given to the word “Together” and colors are used that are very similar to those that identify Together for Change.

Vidal’s resolution was signed on the same day that Cordoba Peronism presented its new provincial alliance: We Do Together for Córdoba. Although in this case the colors are different from those used by the opposition and the word that commands and has greater graphic relevance is “We do”, in Together for Provincial Change the possibility of a challenge is also analyzed.

