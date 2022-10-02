Original title: Lai Shengchuan’s “Let me hold your hand…” started with Huang Shengyi as the seven corners

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Text) Newly produced by Shang Theater, translated and directed by Lai Shengchuan, and starring Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu, “Let Me Hold Your Hand…”, after the originally scheduled premiere date was postponed, was finally released on November 1. Meet the audience in Shanghai during Golden Week. The Shanghai Theater launched a poetic dialogue of theater love in the last century. In the freehand setting and beautiful music, actors Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu performed in “She and Him”, “Ojia and Chekhov” and Chekhov’s classic dramas. He can freely switch between characters such as “The Seagull”, “The Cherry Orchard” and “Uncle Vanya”, and he turns into a letter reader for a while, a couple in love for a while, and enters the soul of the classic characters when the love is deep . The audience followed the interpretation of the two actors, two musicians, and Lai Shengchuan into the world of Chekhov.

Lai Shengchuan and Chekhov’s Poetic “Dialogue”

Chinese dramatist Lai Shengchuan once talked about the profound influence of Chekhov on his creative career of more than 30 years. He is not only “one of my favorite writers”, but also “a soulmate”. The scriptwriting method of his classic work “Treasure Island One Village” was greatly influenced by Chekhov, and he saw life in the ordinary. The plot shown in Chekhov’s plays seems ordinary, but in fact it returns to the essence of life. Lai Shengchuan even called what Chekhov did “revolution”.

Following Lai Shengchuan’s first translation and rehearsal of Chekhov’s work “The Seagull” in 1990, Lai Shengchuan’s second Chekhov-related work selected “Let’s Make” written by American Chekhov research scholar Dr. Carlo Rocamora. I hold your hand…”, this work uses more than 800 love letters exchanged between Chekhov and his wife Olga as the creative material. “Let me hold your hand” is the way Chekhov’s letters are signed. From each letter, the audience learns about the common pursuit of drama and art by Chekhov and Olga beyond love in the last years of his life.

In 2014, Lai Shengchuan translated “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” into Chinese and put it on the stage. This year, the production of the play was restarted in the theater. Director Lai Shengchuan was ingenious. In the new version in 2022, he will Fragments of four of Khov’s most important plays were integrated into the original script, which used every true sentence in the letter, and the audience, in the outside world of the beholder, gradually entered the life of one of Russia’s greatest playwrights. Chekhov’s heart. Chekhov met Olga for the first time at the reading site of “The Seagull”. After that, he was separated due to work and life, and he began to use communication to connect his feelings. In the short 6 years of falling in love and dying, Chekhov endured the pain and wrote “Uncle Vanya”, “Three Sisters”, and “The Cherry Orchard”. Lai Shengchuan boldly added clips from these four most classic scripts. Ou Jia’s interpretation of Chekhov’s script will be integrated into the “Hand in Hand” play.

Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu play Qijiao alone Lai Shengchuan, together with actors Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu, jointly interpret this theater literary love story. In this story, Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu are not only Olga and Chekhov, but also witnesses to the performance of the script; at the same time, they are bystanders just like the audience. Olga is the most important heroine on Chekhov's stage, and Chekhov is the most important soulmate in an actress's life. The whole play has at least 5 big jumps in and out of transitions between classical guitar and violin music – from actors and actresses to characters in Chekhov's script. In the form of theater, in Woody Allen's "talkative" dialogue, enter the world of the great playwright Chekhov: an ordinary person's interpretation of life, love, and life, and an ordinary person's relationship with Wife Olga's love, love, separation miss, marriage crisis, reconciliation to the end of life. With Lai Shengchuan's choreography and the introduction of the two actors' performances, the audience begins to understand each of his characters: the secular writer Terry Gorlin, the absurd woman Alkazina ("The Seagull") who longs for love; the contradictory Yelena, Astrofo who bravely pursues beauty ("Uncle Vanya"); Martha who is worried about life ("Three Sisters"); Liubaofu who lives in a fantasy bubble and the complaints of college student Trovmov ( "The Cherry Orchard"). The director finally stopped the discussion between the two actors at the sigh of "Uncle Vanya", and Chekhov's brilliant life came to an end. It is reported that Lai Shengchuan's work "Let me hold your hand…" will be performed at the Shanghai Theater from October 1st to 4th. At the same time, the other two classic works of Lai Shengchuan: the cross talk drama "Millennium Night, Let's Talk About Cross Talk" will be performed in the theater. From October 5th to 6th, it will be performed at the Oriental Art Center, and the dark and humorous Taipei urban story "Circle Story" will be performed at the Shanghai Theater from October 6th to 7th. At the same time, the resident performances "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" and the exclusive version of "Treasure Island One Village" will be staged from October 26th to November 6th, and November 12th to 20th.

