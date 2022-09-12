Original title: Lai Shengchuan’s “Thirteen Angles Relationship” clip performed Xie Na’s extreme “chasing and killing” article, which caused laughter

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Text) Lai Shengchuan’s new version of “Thirteen Angle Relationship” will premiere at the Shanghai Theater on September 16. On September 11, “Thirteen Angles Relationship” held a 40-minute performance segment. Lai Shengchuan and the actors revealed in advance. In the play, Xie Na and the article played the husband and wife, and performed Xie Na’s extreme “chasing and killing” article on the stage, and the jokes continued.

In terms of stage art, in the first three-act play, Xie Na, Wen Wen and other five actors all appeared on the stage. What was displayed in front of the audience was the story of different spaces cut by lights and stage magic, which unfolded like a movie screen, as if the first five A story that can be read in minutes, and the actual family relationship, parent-child relationship, how to love, and how to look at life and other issues are unfolding one by one in this five-minute “peach news” foreshadowing.

On the stage, the ace radio host Hua Jie (played by Xie Na) was broadcasting her program live. The provocative voice of her husband’s “Peachy News” came from the other end of the live line, and her husband Cai Liumu (played by Wen Wen) was giving a loud speech by a politician. , Daughter An Qi (played by Ma Jingwen) speaks to the sky as if off-line, grandpa (played by Liu Yilin) ​​holds an orchid in memory of her deceased wife. Each of them has their own work to do, and they live together, but they can’t hear each other’s heartfelt voices. When she finally recovered from these absurd collages, Sister Hua ran hysterically to Miss Ye (Feng Li)’s house to find her husband Cai Liumu, hilariously staged a “chasing and killing” plot. Sister Hua, who caught evidence of her husband’s derailment, turned to Miss Ye for advice, and the clip just made a good start for the premiere. In the ringtones of “Symphony of Destiny”, the audience was worried for fear that Sister Hua would “tear” Cai Liumu by hand. However, the turning point of “Fate” lies in Sister Hua’s reverse operation. Facing the words of an outsider Miss Ye, Sister Hua listened for the first time. As a screenwriter and director, Lai Shengchuan deliberately stopped this episode abruptly to make the audience think about the follow-up story, and the neurotic and absurd “burden” here is just the beginning of the whole drama.

Lai Shengchuan personally set the stage art for the new version of “Thirteen Angles Relationship”. The revolving door has become an important signal for scene changes. Every time the door is turned, there will be a new story scene. The home of successful people Hua Jie and Cai Liumu, with exquisite furniture, the grandfather on the second floor is full of plants, and there is a wall sprayed with graffiti; the home of Miss Ye, which is full of kitsch decoration and looks forward to relying on faith; Talk to Sister Hua’s studio and An Qi’s phone booth. Lai Shengchuan let the audience see that every time a door is opened, a complex life can be seen. Behind the revolving door is every revolving life that cannot be faced. He deliberately designed a “deconstructed” way of changing scenes, which just matched the absurdity and dislocation of the play. In the interview, Lai Shengchuan admitted that he had a lot of requirements for the details of the stage art, and this method of changing scenes was also the first attempt.

After the 40-minute performance, Xie Na exclaimed: “Today is the beginning of the fun!” And Amway everyone must go to the theater to watch the live version. The article also stated that the segment performance was not enjoyable, and I look forward to meeting the audience at the premiere on September 16.

Xie Na starred in “Thirteen Angles Relationship” ten years ago. What changes have she made in the new version now? In Lai Shengchuan’s view, Xie Na has a deeper understanding of the role because she is now a mother. Xie Na also said frankly: “Ten years ago, I didn’t have a baby, and now I have three babies. If I play the role of mother again, and listen to the speech of the ‘daughter’ carefully, I will feel that the daughter’s lines written by Teacher Lai are really touched. After the rehearsal that day, my whole People were moved to tears.”

Lai Shengchuan often said that it is not difficult to make people laugh, but it is difficult to make people laugh meaningfully. This time, I met Xie Na and Wenwen, and the young actors Feng Li, Ma Jingwen and Liu Yilin trained by the Shanghai theater team brought a new absurd story that makes people think after laughing. This clip conference counts down 5 days to the premiere, and the next development of the hilarious story will be announced on September 16. "Thirteen Angles Relationship" will premiere at the Shanghai Theater on September 16, and the performance will last until September 25; it will tour at the Hangzhou Grand Theater in November.





