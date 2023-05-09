Home » Lakers overcome Warriors 104-101 and lead the series 3-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lonnie Walker scored his 15 points in a terrific fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late Monday to take a 3-1 series lead with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the game 4.

LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 15 rebounds for the seventh-ranked Lakers, who looked on the brink of an unexpected berth to the Western Conference finals with their eighth straight home win since March.

Los Angeles surpassed Stephen Curry’s third postseason triple-double thanks in part to Walker, who had a seismic impact upon his return to the Lakers’ rotation after being benched in recent weeks.

Curry had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in his 13th career triple-double for the Warriors, who will have to come back from a 3-1 deficit for the second time in franchise history if they want to defend their title. Golden State also did it in the Western Conference finals in 2016.

Game 5 takes place on Wednesday in San Francisco.

