Latin Grammys 2023: A Recap of the Night’s Fashion and Winners

For the first time in its history, the Latin Grammys were held outside the United States: Seville hosted the ceremony of the highlights of Latin music.

Dozens of celebrities posed on the red carpet with unprecedented looks.

Multinational stars Karol G, Shakira, Natalia Lafourcade, and Bizarrap were the top winners of the night, with each taking home three Grammy awards.

Karol G arrived on the red carpet in a gold minidress and later changed into a long pink dress with yellow polka dots and a flower on one side.

Shakira, who won three Latin Grammys, caught attention due to the prominence of the metallic piece on the chest of her red carpet dress. During her multiple performances, she wore a total of four different dresses, including a golden dress with print and a transparent suit.

Rosalía chose black for the night and, for the performance that opened the night, opted for a more sober dress with a deep neckline.

Maluma posed on the red carpet with his pregnant partner, displaying his fashion sense with a wide-lapeled suit and later choosing a violet suit for his performance.

Camilo and his wife Evaluna wore outfits that left no one indifferent at the event, with Camilo opting for wide, light pants and a transparent shirt for his performance.

My Laferte embraced an edgy look with a mix of a leather jacket, a black dress, and a red flower headdress.

Footballer Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio also made their fashion statement at the event.

The Latin Grammys were truly a night filled with both stunning performances and breathtaking fashion, hosted in a city known for its elegance and style.