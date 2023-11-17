Real Madrid’s Woes: “FIFA Virus” Strikes Again, Vinicius Injured

Real Madrid is facing a series of setbacks as several key players succumb to injuries during the international break. The latest casualty is Brazilian forward Vinícius Junior, who had to be replaced during a match against Colombia after suffering a muscle injury. This news comes as a blow to both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, as Vinícius’ injury will also rule him out of the upcoming game against Argentina in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

In addition to Vinícius, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga also suffered an injury while training with the French national team. Tests have confirmed that Camavinga has sustained a rupture of the external lateral ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined for between eight and ten weeks.

This latest spate of injuries adds to Real Madrid’s growing list of absentees, which already includes Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arda Güler, and Dani Ceballos. The club is also dealing with the long-term absences of Courtois and Militao due to knee injuries.

Overall, the injury woes have left Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti with a depleted squad ahead of their upcoming matches. Despite the challenges, there is some optimism within the club regarding Vinícius’ injury, with the player feeling that it may be of less severity than initially feared. However, further tests and assessments will be necessary to determine the full extent of the injury and the player’s recovery timeline.

