Laurita Fernández showed one of her best numbers in “Matilda”

“Matilda the Musical” it became a non-stop hit from its premiere. In fact, Laurita Fernandez together with the cast of the play, they were surprised by the public’s response and they do not stop thanking the accompaniment. As a gift, “Miss Honey” decided to share one of her most emotional numbers on the networks.

“One of the songs of Miss Honey at @matildaelmusical,” Laurita Fernández described at the bottom of a video taken from the stage. At that moment, the famous she decided to highlight the work of her singing teachers to achieve everything she achieved in this staging: This post is dedicated to them! My teachers and friends from more than 15 years ago and since November 2022 we have been working on the scores of @matildaelmusical and the songs of Señorita Miel”.

To end her dedication, the former host of El Trece acknowledged that the help they gave her was essential for her progress in the musical: “Without you I would not have made it, face-to-face rehearsals day, night, by zoom and even in the laundry room …. I love them ! They are the best teachers in the world @fullvocalrange @emifegger @esmeraldaruffilli @steviemarinaro”.

The celebration of Laurita Fernández

It’s no secret that “Matilda the Musical” was a hit because it appealed to a whole generation of adults who grew up on the book and the film. In addition, a musical adaptation was achieved, which was already being done on Broadway, which ended up conquering the little ones in the winter holidays that have just ended.

“Thanks to the tremendous team that was put together on stage. Thanks to the production team and directors for trusting me. Thanks to the team that took care that everything is perfect and we are ready for the show. Thanks to the great technical team”, Laurita Fernández expressed about all the people who are part of the work that has been breaking it since its premiere a few months ago.

Finally, the actress indicated: “Thanks to the people of @teatro_granrex. Thank you because there are already 140,000 viewers who enjoyed with us!!!! THANK YOU @matildaelmusical. Forever in my heart”. Despite her talent and experience, Laurita said that she has recorded herself in each of the functions that she performed to note her mistakes and successes in order to improve and be able to offer the best on stage.

