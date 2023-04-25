LeBron leads Lakers over Grizzlies, leads series 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James tied the score with a layup 0.8 seconds into regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers opened a 3-1 lead Monday night in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 38-year-old James also had a playoff career-high 20 rebounds and added seven assists and two blocks, with just one turnover in his 270th postseason game, which extended his own NBA record. He became the first Lakers player to have 20 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2004.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Anthony Davis added five of his 17 in overtime for the Lakers, who sit seventh and have won two straight at home to move on the brink of their first postseason series win since 2012 aside from Florida bubble.

Los Angeles rallied from a seven-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation with a streak that began with a bang with three straight 3-pointers by D’Angelo Russell. The Lakers stayed up throughout the overtime.

“I’m very proud of our guys, how they fought,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “We found a way.”

Game 5 takes place on Wednesday in Memphis.

Desmond Bane scored 36 points and broke a tie with a layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the Grizzlies, who qualified second for the postseason but will have to rally from a 3-1 deficit and win a seventh game. for the first time in franchise history if they want to make it to the next round.