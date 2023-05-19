“Legend of Yunxiang” leads the hot list of film and television dramas in May, and its excellent production is praised by netizens_Guangming.com

Produced by iQiyi and presented by Qixi Studio, jointly produced by Youth Hello Media and Perfect World Film and Television, with You Dazhi as the director, Li Liying as the chief producer, Liang Zhenhua as the chief screenwriter and chief producer, Jiang Daqiao, Yan Yan Xi served as the screenwriter, and the costume drama “The Legend of Yun Xiang” starring Chen Xiao and Mao Xiaotong won the hot list for half a month after it was broadcast. First, Vlingkage and Yunhe ranked first in popularity for many consecutive days, iQiyi ranked first in popularity, topic words were also frequently searched, and the broadcast popularity was extraordinary.

The reason why “The Legend of Yunxiang” has such a high popularity is inseparable from its exploration and innovation of martial arts dramas. Martial arts dramas have always been a popular subject in the field of domestic dramas, and there are countless classic works. It is not easy to surpass the peak. And “Legend of Yunxiang” constructs a different artistic conception of “smart man” and “spiritual scheme” from the perspective of Jianghu fantasy drama, and with the characteristics of cool drama, it creates a unique contemporary martial arts world for the audience.

The character setting of the protagonist of “The Legend of Yunxiang” also broke the audience’s inherent impression of traditional martial arts dramas. Up and down, the fighting power is overwhelming. The polar opposite setting of “taking the wrong script” between the male and female protagonists has allowed “The Legend of Yunxiang” to find its own way, and has gained a lot of praise and word of mouth.

At the same time, the plot of the play is compact, and the promotion of the plot is fascinating. There are bloody storms in the rivers and lakes, as well as the planning and calculation of the shopping malls. The literary play is exquisitely designed, and the battle of wits is incomparably exciting, one link after another, exquisite and exciting. The martial arts show is also full of effort, hearty. The whole play is permeated with a sense of happiness and hatred.

Open the barrage of “Legend of Yunxiang”, and the screen is full of compliments to the main creative team. “Excellent casting”, “The film quality of the whole drama”, “Compact plot”, “The picture is unique, the opening title is also a classic, and every frame is like a poster”. Of course, a good work is inseparable from the hard work of the team after the opening.

The chief screenwriter and chief producer of “Legend of Yunxiang” Liang Zhenhua said that although the plot is very cool, the creation is not easy. It is a test of the creative ability of the screenwriting team that Yun Xiang can survive every time he is in trouble. Not only must there be observation of life and understanding of human nature, but also challenge the IQ of the screenwriters.

The production of the play is also comparable to the film. Liang Zhenhua said that in order to create a sense of rivers and lakes, the picture was deliberately placed between misty and misty and freehand landscapes to present, echoing the Chinese aesthetic conception. The poetic picture and the artistic conception of blank space have firmly grasped the audience’s aesthetics.

A good script is the soul of a play. With excellent production, a drama also has a good “bones”. It is Liang Zhenhua’s unique thinking and positioning of Jianghu sense and martial arts drama that made “The Legend of Yunxiang”, and behind this is a keen insight into the domestic film and television drama market And constantly break through self-creative ability. Including “Blame You Are Too Beautiful” and “The Wind Blows Pinellia” that have already been broadcast, each of Liang Zhenhua’s works can bring surprises to the audience.

“The Legend of Yunxiang” is currently on the air, and I look forward to the follow-up plot to bring you more reversals and excitement.