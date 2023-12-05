Levi’s® and New Balance Launch Co-Branded 2023 Winter Shoe Collection

Levi’s® and New Balance Collaborate on 2023 Winter Co-Branded Shoe

Two iconic brands, Levi’s® and New Balance, have come together to launch a new co-branded shoe for the winter of 2023. The latest release pays tribute to the cross-country cycling pioneers of Marin County in the United States and combines the durable Levi’s® denim with the iconic New Balance MT580.

The collaboration is inspired by the early 1970s when young men and women in the United States began riding old bicycles, known as “klunkers,” on the fire roads in the mountains of Marin County, California. This marked the birth of mountain biking, and Levi’s® jeans became the uniform of choice for the pioneers of off-road cycling due to their durability, protection, and fashion-forward style.

The new joint collection features Levi’s® fabric paired with the classic New Balance MT580 silhouette. The reissued MT580 features a RollBar mountaineering design and modernized look, combining careful craftsmanship with accurate recreation of the original materials, sole, and features.

The collaboration offers two different color schemes, the “Gray Blue Edition” and the “Beige Black Edition,” each with its unique design and material composition. Additionally, each pair of shoes comes with Levi’s® red flags, three sets of interchangeable laces, and special edition packaging.

The Levi’s® x New Balance MT580 joint series is set to be released soon, and it promises to be a must-have for fans of both brands and cycling enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for more details on this highly anticipated collaboration.

