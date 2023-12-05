Ding Junhui lost to O’Sullivan in the final of the British Snooker Championship-Sports-China Engineering Network

The 2023 British Snooker Championship concluded in the early morning of December 4th, Beijing time, with “Rocket” O’Sullivan claiming victory over Chinese star Ding Junhui in the final. O’Sullivan secured the championship for the eighth time in his career with a final score of 10-7.

In the initial stage of the final, O’Sullivan took the lead with three consecutive game wins. However, Ding Junhui fought back, displaying impressive skill and determination, and managed to draw the score to 4-4. In the second stage, O’Sullivan regained his lead, ultimately winning three consecutive games and securing the championship title.

O’Sullivan’s victory in the 2023 British Snooker Championship marks his eighth win in the event, solidifying his position as the most successful player in the tournament’s history. His 102nd victory in the British Championship also establishes a new historical record, while his total number of ranking championships now stands at 40, further securing his status as a legend in snooker history.

