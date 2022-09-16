Home Entertainment Li Jiaqi’s “Little Forest for Two” started broadcasting Li Tiantian’s incarnation of Yu Meiren’s love assists and bursts of laughter – Qianlong.com.cn
Li Jiaqi's "Little Forest for Two" started broadcasting Li Tiantian's incarnation of Yu Meiren's love assists and bursts of laughter – Qianlong.com.cn

Li Jiaqi’s “Little Forest for Two” started broadcasting Li Tiantian’s incarnation of Yu Meiren’s love assists and bursts of laughter – Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Li Jiaqi’s “Little Forest for Two” starts broadcasting Li Tiantian’s incarnation of Yu Meiren’s love assists and bursts of laughter

Starring Yu Shuxin and Zhang Binbin, and starring Li Jiaqi and Ding Guansen, the original forest decompression love drama “A Small Forest for Two” will be broadcast exclusively on Youku on September 15. The healing style of the forest department and the light and funny love atmosphere “Su” and “laugh” are constantly on point. Among them, Li Jiaqi plays Li Tiantian, the best friend of Yu Meiren (played by Yu Shuxin) in the play. As a senior user of the TV series and a love strategist, Li Tiantian makes suggestions for Yu Meiren’s love and finally helps Yu Meiren achieve a positive result.

“Little Forest for Two” mainly tells the story of the popular beauty blogger (played by Yu Shuxin) who once again met Zhuang Yu (played by Zhang Binbin), a high school professor who rejected her in middle school. For this reason, Beauty Yu and her best friend Li Tiantian (played by Li Jiaqi) joined A series of plans for chasing “Yu” were formulated, and a fierce pursuit of Zhuang Yu was launched. In the process, Li Tiantian also met her “destined” Jin Xi (played by Ding Guansen). Facing Jin Xi’s pursuit, Li Tiantian Gradually fell in love, staged a sweet and hilarious love story.

Li Jiaqi plays Li Tiantian, a young grape girl from Qingshui Village. She originally lived a simple and simple life in the countryside. She met Jin Xi because of a rainy encounter, and worked as an assistant in his company. She went through a series of happy friends. As the relationship heats up, various “sweet” scenes are staged in turn. On the other hand, Li Tiantian’s love assistance to Yu Meiren is not only the best female best friend, but also a love expert. In the process, a series of ironic stories happened, warm and healing.

Li Jiaqi has challenged a variety of roles since Tao, whether it is Jiang Xiaoyou in the new version of “Meteor Garden”, Su Cancan in “Wait, My Youth”, or Meng Hui in “99 Points Girlfriend”, the costume drama ” The neon clothes in “Little Girl’s Neon Clothes” are sweet and sassy, ​​proving the plasticity of the character. At present, there is still a drama to be broadcasted in the costume drama “Happy Affair with Lan Girl”, look forward to her wonderful performance in “The Little Forest for Two”!

