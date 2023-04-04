Home Entertainment Lionel Messi moves away from PSG and received an exorbitant offer from an Arab team
The Lionel Messi’s departure from Paris Saint Germain in Junewhen his contract with the French cast ends, It is now “much more likely, but not certain,” a source admitted on Tuesday. close to the club Meanwhile, a Saudi Arabian club would have made him an incredible offer.

“The dynamics have completely changed at PSG, which pushes less to renew him and the attitude of the fans has completely changed the situation,” they added.

In the last two Ligue 1 matches of the Parisian team in the Parc des Princes, just after the painful elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, a part of the PSG fans whistled every time they were named by the loudspeakers of the stadium.

These two parties also They were PSG defeats (against Rennes and Lyon) and Messi, who turns 36 in June, barely showed his genius.

The attitude of the Parisian fans, who They consider Messi one of the great people responsible for the new European fiasco, in contrast to his triumphant return from the World Cup in Qatarwhere he raised the trophy he had been looking for his entire career.

Everything seemed oriented towards an extension of Messi’s contract in the French entity, but Barcelona got into the discussion and now aims to have crack again Argentinian.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal has already announced that it will not save money. to make his dream come true for the Argentine. Specific, through a multi-million dollar proposal of 400 million euros a year they seek to have the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Now everything remains in the decision of Lionel Messi.


