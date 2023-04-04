Tony Mwaba Kazadi has officially launched the consultation platform for retired teachers. This initiative comes after the launch of the teacher registration and support operation.

Speaking to the audience, the Minister of EPST expressed himself as follows:

« It is a first for 30 years that the debate on the retirement of teachers began with the EPST, which had already started with the progressive retirement of teachers until the moment when the CNSSAP intervened.« .

And to specify:

« This is for reasons of transparency, not only for those concerned but also for national opinion. As well as educational operators both national and international, that this application has been set up” , he said.

What you need to know about the platform

The platform includes topics such as:

The province of the teacher,

The name and number of the establishment. The teacher’s name, rank and number. As well as the date of birth and the date of engagement is the latter.

Tony Mwaba also indicated that in the next few days, new tabs will be added. These will include the complete list of teachers eligible for retirement. Once the teacher reaches retirement age, their name will appear in one of the tabs. And once he receives end-of-career allowances, he enters another list. Both lists will be sent to the CNSSAP.

How many teachers are affected?

Initially, at least 4,395 teachers have already benefited from their end-of-career allowances. Their list has already been sent to the CNSSAP.

It should be noted that this innovation came to remedy the problems experienced by several teachers. They felt abandoned to their sad fate. They are relieved by this new measure which will make their job easier.

Emongo Gerome



