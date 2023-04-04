Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist and confessions

9:00 am: Procession of Ramos. He leaves the IC. 61 with Cr. 55ª Claretian University- Chagualo, go down Cl 61, by Cra. 56, until Cl. 65, for this until av. Carabobo, to Cl. 64, Hospital San Vicente, by Av. Juan del Corral to the temple.

11:00 am: Eucharist and confessions

6:00 pm: Eucharist and confessions

April 3 – Holy Monday

9:00 am: Children’s Easter (6 to 13 years old) Tulio Ospina School.

From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Man and woman family Easter. Spiritual retreat Parish Hall.

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.

From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm: Youth Coexistence at San Antonio de Prado (Registration in the Parish Office)

From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Man and woman family Easter. Spiritual retreat Parish Hall.

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.

10:00 am: Eucharist for the sick and elderly of the Parish.

From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Family Easter. Sharing of the whole family. Tulio Ospina School.

6:00 pm: Eucharist and confessions.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.

3:00 pm: Lord’s Supper. Foot washing.

6:00 pm: Holy Hour Claretian Missionaries.

April 7 – Good Friday

8:30 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Exit: Vicaria Perpetua San Vicente de Paul Parish, continue along Av. Bolivar to Calle 62 (Urabá) Go to Parroquia Jesús Nazareno, Calle 62 to Cra. 53 (Cundinamarca) for this until Calle 61 (Moore) until the Juan del Corral corner, continues to the Twelve Apostles Parish and ends at the Espiritu Santo Parish.

3:00 p.m.: Liturgy of the Passion.

7:00 pm: Sermon of the seven words. Juan del Corral to calle 59, turn to the San Vicente Hospital and to the temple.

April 8 – Holy Saturday

4:00 pm: Accompaniment to the painful and to the women victims of violence. It leaves from the house of Divine Providence (Chagualo) Cra. 55A, goes up Calle 61 (Moore) to Cra. 53 (Cundinamarca), up to Calle 64, along it to Juan del Corral and ends at the temple.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

11:00 am: Eucharist.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.