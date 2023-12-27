Noboa suspends military security for Vice President Abad

The Vice President of the Republic, Verónic Abad, with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, in the presentation of credentials. X account photo of her.

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboasigned an executive decree this Tuesday by which he suspends the military security of the country’s vice president, Veronica Abadassigned as ambassador to Israela nation that is at war.

This provision reforms an article of another executive decree signed in June 2021 that refers to military security for the highest authorities of the Government, including the President and the Vice President.

The disposition of the Ecuadorian president restricts military protection to the Vice President, who will have military care when she is in the country.

The reform establishes that the Presidential Military House, in charge of protecting the main authorities, will provide security and protection “to the Vice President of the Republic, his spouse and family when he is performing duties in Ecuador”.

In addition, the security and protection of the family members of the two senior leaders will be subject “to the condition of receiving it,” which will be determined by the Presidential Military House based on a “technical report and risk profile,” the reform states.

On December 4, Noboa appointed Abad as his new ambassador to Israelwith the task of promoting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and ordered him to have a fixed residence in Tel Aviv.

That decision was accepted by Abad with annoyance, which apparently warned of a distance between the two, something that the press had noticed since the electoral campaign for the October 15 runoff, since they did not appear together in proselytizing actions.

After winning the second electoral round, they only met at events in which they had to be present, such as the reception of credentials from elected authorities and the investiture ceremony.

Abad surprised when, before taking office, he made an unannounced international tour where he met in Madrid with Santiago Abascal, president of Vox (far-right group); in Lima with the Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola; in addition to being photographed during the Miss Universe contest in El Salvador with President Nayib Bukele. EFE

QUITO (ECUADOR), 11/23/2023.- The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa (d), together with the vice president, Verónica Abad (i), participates in a formal ceremony at the Carondeletale Palace after being invested in the National Assembly (Parliament) as head of state replacing Guillermo Lasso, today, in Quito (Ecuador). The young businessman will be in charge of the Presidency of Ecuador with a short term of just a year and a half to complete the 2021-2025 period, which his predecessor interrupted by applying the constitutional figure of ‘crossed death’ last May, with which He dissolved the National Assembly, with an opposition majority, and held new general elections. EFE/ José Jácome

