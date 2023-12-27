What is Eagle Pass like and where is it? This is the reality of one of the border cities where immigrants flock to the United States.

The Immigration Crisis in Eagle Pass, Texas

Eagle Pass has become a flashpoint in the immigration crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, where thousands of immigrants cross every day in hopes of receiving asylum and not being deported. According to a Homeland Security official, in December alone, there was a seven-day average of more than 9,600 encounters with migrants along the US southern border, making it one of the highest figures ever recorded.

Images of thousands of immigrants sleeping in the cold under international bridges and near immigration processing facilities in Eagle Pass measure the number of people originating mainly from Central America and South America who are fleeing poverty, inequality, and violence. In an effort to ease the pressure facing this Texas border city, authorities are transporting hundreds of migrants daily to other cities along the southern U.S. border for processing.

The spike in immigration is due to pseudo-legitimate travel agencies and organized transportation networks that advertise trips to the southern border of the United States but ultimately put migrants in contact with smugglers. These smugglers facilitate the illegal crossing of up to 1,000 people at a time, according to a border agent.

Eagle Pass is a small city in Maverick County, Texas, that had more than 28,000 inhabitants in 2022, with the majority of its population being of Latino or Hispanic descent. Its economy depends on border trade, tourist traffic, agricultural and livestock businesses, and industries, especially oil and gas production. The city is known for its Tex-Mex restaurants and authentic Mexican products, and it celebrates the International Friendship Festival every March.

Eagle Pass has become a crucial point in the immigration crisis, highlighting the struggles and challenges faced not only by migrants but also by the local communities and authorities dealing with the influx of people seeking a better life in the United States.

With information from Rosa Flores, Priscilla Alvarez, Rafael Romo, Maxime Tamsett, and Raja Razek.

