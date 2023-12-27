Home » Picture book – Bluezone – HeavyPop.at
by admin
by Oliver on December 17, 2023 in Single

With Softpower in the Bluezone: Picture book continue dancing on the trip of anachronistic psychedelia and follow up their latest EP with a corresponding standalone (?) single in 2023. Or: “grab a friend drink a beer. fuck biogena fuck health apps. stay up all night! eat dirt!!! never stop living„.

Die Bluezone pumps her immediate melancholy (“You think, you think it’s important/ You’re falling in/ Under your weight/ You’re living in the blue zone now/ I just wanna die alone“) with a simple, but also smartly effective beat at the foothills of the Softpower EP as a hallucinogenic melange of dance-dream hyper pop and ambiently textured soft-focus techno so quickly in rhythm, while the distorted vocal parts fantasize in the hook and the vocal melodies capture an instant catchy tune, while the contours relax in a distant, spherical and dreamy way.
A danceable chill-out driver wrapped in psychedelic cotton wool, whose emphasized unspectacular triviality develops a subversive, attractive appeal.

