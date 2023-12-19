the only champion who “liked” his post

Yesterday marked the first anniversary of title obtained at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the world champions They celebrated the historic event on their social networks. Among themAlejandro Papu Gómez posted photos, videos and only one ex-colleague gave it a ‘like’ to your post.

«Today, December 18, we were world champions! We were able to bring joy to our people after so many years. Sacrifice, work, sweat and tears, all of that was worth it to crown our dream.«said the player who is suspended for positive doping.

In addition, he thanked each of the Argentines he encouraged throughout the World Cup. «We dye every corner of the world blue and white and it was proven that when we are together we are stronger. Hold on Argentina! First anniversary of many, enjoy it. “Big hug,” she wrote.

One of the peculiarities of the Papu publication was that only one of the members of the Scaloneta gave it an interaction. The publication had reactions from the accounts of Darius Pipe Benedetto y Diego Maradonaamong other celebrities, the ‘like’ of Emiliano Dibu Martinez.

After winning the title, the player was not called up again by the coach, Lionel Scaloni. Besides, He also did not participate in the party in tribute to the champions at the Monumental stadium. in the friendly against Panama on March 23.





Share this: Facebook

X

