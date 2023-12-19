The best offers under 20 euros

The Telekom network is considered the best mobile network in Germany – the Magenta Group’s mobile phone contracts are correspondingly expensive. However, it can also be cheaper: A number of providers now have tariffs with which you can also use the Telekom network, and often at significantly cheaper conditions. Here we show which contracts are available for less than 20 euros a month and what you have to do without.

If you open Telekom’s tariff page inexperienced, you might fall off your chair in surprise: the cheapest tariff costs just under 35 euros per month – with a term of two years and including a connection fee, the bottom line is that you will transfer over 800 euros to the mobile operator.

Luckily, there are much cheaper ways to get to the (proven) best network: A whole range of providers now have cell phone contracts that also work on the Telekom network. These third-party providers use Telekom’s infrastructure, but put together their own tariffs under their own conditions. And they are sometimes much more affordable. There are also cheap tariffs for the Telekom brands Congstar and fraenk.

The following table shows which of these offers are currently available. The following applies to all tariffs shown: They are always all-net flat rates Unlimited calling and sending SMS to all networks allow. In addition, it is included in all tariffs LTE & EU-Roaming included. Below the table we also explain what needs to be taken into account when booking – and in which respects the cheap tariffs perform worse than the more expensive offers that are available directly from Telekom.

Cell phone contract in the Telekom network: Offers under 20 euros per month

maXXim LTE 3000 maXXim LTE 3000 (1 month) fraenk fraenk tariff GermanySIM Allnet Flat 4 GB National congstar Prepaid Allnet M Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid M Edeka smart kombi M GermanySIM Allnet Flat 4 GB National (1 month) congstar Allnet Flat S maXXim LTE 5000 (1 month) maXXim LTE 5000 congstar Allnet Flat S (1 month) GermanySIM Allnet Flat 10 GB National PremiumSIM LTE Internet 15 GB GermanySIM Allnet Flat 10 GB National (1 month) congstar Prepaid Allnet L Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid L Edeka smart kombi L alao green LTE 6+4 GB Telekom PROMO congstar Prepaid Allnet XL GermanySIM Allnet Flat 20 GB National maXXim LTE 20000 (1 month) GermanySIM Allnet Flat 20 GB National (1 month) Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid XL Price (monthly) 10.99 €8.99 €10.00 €9.99 €10.83 €10.78 €10.78 €9.99 €12.00 €11.99 €13.99 €12.00 €14.99 14 .99 € 14.99 € 16.25 € 16.20 € 16.20 € 19.99 € 20.00 € 19.99 € 19.99 € 19.99 € 21.61 € Connection price (one-off) 0.00 € 19.99 € 0.00 € 9.99 € 4.99 € 9.95 € 9.95 € 29.99 € 15.00 € 19.99 € 0.00 € 35.00 € 9.99 € 19 .99 € 29.99 € 4.99 € 14.95 € 14.95 € 19.99 € 4.99 € 9.99 € 19.99 € 29.99 € 19.95 € Network NA NA Telekom NA Telekom Telekom Telekom NA Telekom NA NA Telekom NA NA NA Telekom Telekom Telekom Telekom Telekom NA NA NA Telekom LTE 3 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 3 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 4 GB, max 50 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 4 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 9 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 9 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 16 GB, max. 300 MBit/s Automatic data yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated no yes, can be deactivated no no no yes , can be deactivated no yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated no yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated no no no no no yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated yes, can be deactivated no Duration 24 months 1 month 1 month 24 months 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 Month 24 months 1 month 24 months 1 month 24 months 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 24 months 1 month 24 months 1 month 1 month 4 weeks To the offer maXXim LTE 3000 maXXim LTE 3000 (1 month) fraenk fraenk tariff DeutschlandSIM Allnet Flat 4 GB National congstar Prepaid Allnet M Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid M Edeka smart kombi M DeutschlandSIM Allnet Flat 4 GB National (1 month) congstar Allnet Flat S maXXim LTE 5000 (1 month) maXXim LTE 5000 congstar Allnet Flat S (1 month .) GermanySIM Allnet Flat 10 GB National PremiumSIM LTE Internet 15 GB GermanySIM Allnet Flat 10 GB National (1 month) congstar Prepaid Allnet L Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid L Edeka smart kombi L alao green LTE 6+4 GB Telekom PROMO congstar Prepaid Allnet XL GermanySIM Allnet Flat 20 GB National maXXim LTE 20000 (1 month) Germany SIM Allnet Flat 20 GB National (1 month) Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid XL

Data as of December 19, 2023, 1:51 p.m

In the video: New cell phone contract: You should definitely avoid these mistakes

You have to pay attention to this when it comes to cheap cell phone contracts

No top speed: Compared to the official Telekom tariffs, the discounter tariffs in the Telekom network practically always differ in terms of speed: both download and upload speeds are usually limited. The download speed is often a maximum of 21.6, 25 or 50 megabits per second – theoretically up to 300 Mbit/s would be possible in the Telekom network.No 5G: 5G is already included in Telekom’s current tariffs – this is not the case with third-party providers. This is not a problem at the moment, because 5G is only available in a few places and 5G smartphones are only appearing gradually.Higher price from the 25th month: Please note: Some cheap tariffs become significantly more expensive from the 25th month onwards. Therefore: keep an eye on the notice period and cancel in good time before the automatic contract extension.

Share this: Facebook

X

