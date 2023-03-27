Automated driving in public transport, optical filters from inkjet printers and an intelligently networked experimental field for the energy systems of the future: the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) will be presenting these and other innovations and greentech projects at the Hanover Fair from April 17 to 21, 2023 before. KIT shows exhibits and presentations in particular at the two main booths in the “Future Hub” (Hall 2, Booth B45) and at the “Energy Solutions” (Hall 13, Booth C70).

Current mobility research projects can also be seen at the Baden-Württemberg International booth (Hall 12, Booth D15) and KIT is represented with ten spin-offs in the Startup Area (Hall 17, Booth A62).

In the Future Hub, the KIT and the FZI Research Center for Information Technology, an innovation partner of the KIT, present their projects at a joint stand.

TEMPUS: Automated driving in public transport

In the TEMPUS project, researchers from KIT and their partners are developing an electric and automated bus system for regular service in Munich: During platooning, one or more vehicles – which are networked with each other via an “electronic drawbar” – automatically follow the lead vehicle at a close distance. In this way, buses can be combined into one unit or divided again as required. Platooning is therefore economically and ecologically attractive, as it absorbs fluctuating passenger numbers and represents another milestone towards fully automated driving.

IJPOFs: Optical filters from the inkjet printer

Whether machine vision, AR and VR technologies, autonomous driving, medical inspection or laser material processing: many applications require optical filters that block or amplify a certain part of the spectrum. Inkjet Printed Optical Filters (IJPOFs) can reduce manufacturing costs and increase flexibility in customization: Inkjet printing simplifies manufacturing in desired locations, in desired sizes, and with different properties.

Video “Inkjet Optical Filters – Inexpensive and Customizable”

SDMBot: Software-based process enablement for industrial robots

For the software-based enabling of robots in industry, simulation tools are required that model the manufacturing process in a virtual environment. This includes robots, tools and materials. For the open software tools presented, robot simulations were expanded to include process models such as milling, welding and painting. The simulation makes it possible to eliminate problems and weak points in advance and thus improves the quality of the final process.

FLOOW: New mobility solutions with AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) creates energy-efficient and safety-conscious new solutions for the mobility of people and goods. Above all, this concerns the robust and precise localization of the mobility systems, the generalized environment recognition and the maneuver planning on specialized hardware. The FLOOW project is jointly presented by the KIT and the FZI Research Center for Information Technology, an innovation partner of the KIT. Project partners are the Munich navigation specialists ANAVS and the automotive supplier SCHAEFFLER.

Research to Business – Technologieangebote des KIT

At the booth in the Future Hub, the technology exchange of the KIT is also represented with a further 42 offers. It shows innovations of the KIT, from which marketable products and processes can arise.

KIT at the “Energy Solutions” (Hall 13, Stand C70)

Greentech @ Energy Lab 2.0: Experimental field for future energy systems

Europe’s largest research infrastructure for renewable energies is dedicated to the intelligent networking of various environmentally friendly ways of tapping, storing and providing energy. At the Hannover Messe 2023, the researchers will provide information on the following three topics in particular.

Video “The Energy Lab 2.0 – Research for the energy transition”

Real-time system integration: energy system – grids – simulation

The coupling of the different energy sectors and the fluctuation in energy production from renewable sources pose enormous challenges for control and regulation. In order to simulate these control and monitoring tasks as realistically as possible, the Smart Energy System Simulation and Control Center (SEnSSiCC) was set up in Energy Lab 2.0. This is where all the information from the system network and from many partners comes together. Measurement currents are stored, controlled, analyzed and visualized. In this way, the real energy world – as in the adjacent photovoltaic field and the associated large battery storage systems – is linked to the virtual energy world.

Power-to-X: e-fuels and methanation processes

The energy transition requires the coupling of renewable electricity with other energy sectors. In the case of chemical energy carriers, such as motor fuels, this is possible using Power-to-X approaches (P2X): Starting with hydrogen and CO 2 synthetic chemical energy carriers are produced. If the hydrogen is produced using electrolysis processes with green electricity and the CO 2 derived from a non-fossil source, the P2X products are nearly CO 2 -neutral. The Energy Lab 2.0 has a system network for P2X. This is how fuels, so-called e-fuels, are produced in the power-to-liquid container. In power-to-gas plants, climate-neutral methane is generated, for example for later generation of electricity in a gas turbine. To this end, the researchers are working on various processes such as three-phase methanation, honeycomb methanation and methanation in the microreactor.

Video „Power-to-X“

DeepStor: Gain and store geothermal heat all year round

The North Campus of the KIT is located in the geothermally important Upper Rhine Graben. The location therefore offers enormous potential for a sustainable heat supply. In the DeepStor project, researchers are testing a high-temperature heat storage device that is filled in summer and discharged in winter. The infrastructure enables experiments on loading and unloading the deep storage tank as well as the investigation of the associated thermal, hydraulic, chemical and mechanical processes in the thermal water cycle. Once the feasibility has been demonstrated, a high-temperature heat storage tank will be integrated into the existing heat network on Campus North for research purposes.

Research to Business – Technologieangebote des KIT

The technology exchange of the KIT is represented at the stand by the Energy Solutions with a further 30 offers. It shows innovations of the KIT, from which marketable products and processes can arise.