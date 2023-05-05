Why do dogs spin around before crouching?

For what reason Fido, before finally crouching down, spins around on itself several times? Well, unfortunately there is no single answer to this question; however, the theories that would justify this behavior are extremely interesting.

One of the most accredited explanations once again sees the lineage of dogs as the protagonist: they, as descendants of the lupsi, would have inherited those movements because their ancestors used to create a comfortable place to sleep. In short, they used to crush the grass and snow around them to make a warm and soft bed.

Another theory, however, suggests that this behavior is motivated from the instinct of self-defense: dogs turn around to observe the surrounding area and check that there are no dangers or threats, a bit like when they do their business.

There are those who believe, quite simply, that going back and forth is just a way to find the right position to sleep, just like we do in bed. This ritual seems to be extremely common among dogs of all breeds and is therefore recognized as a natural and innate behavior.

Whether it’s because of their past as wild wolves or because they simply want to be comfortable, that behavior is clear is essential for good rest: if you pay attention, it is precisely when the dog wants to take a long sleep that he resorts to that movement and it is less frequent for sporadic naps.