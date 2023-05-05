Beni: young people from Mulekera denounce the rise in crime

Radio Okapi. Ph/ Marc Maro Fimbo” />

The youth parliament of the commune of Mulekera in the city of Beni (North Kivu) deplores the growing insecurity in this entity. For these young people, at least fifty houses were visited by armed bandits who took away money and several valuable goods from the population with each of their incursions. The latest case dates back to the night of Thursday to Friday, May 5, when these criminals robbed several houses in this town.

One of the “youth parliamentarians”, Nixon Muhindo, explains:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

