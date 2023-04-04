Home Sports Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Managerless Blues held by much-changed visitors
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Managerless Blues held by much-changed visitors

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Managerless Blues held by much-changed visitors
Kai Havertz had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out after striking his arm

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a tame goalless draw at Stamford Bridge that was a sobering reflection of the current reduced status of the clubs.

Bruno Saltor was in interim charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter’s sacking while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes following their heavy defeat at Manchester City.

Chelsea had the better of the chances, with Mateo Kovacic seeing his shot cleared off the line by Ibrahima Konate early on before shooting wildly over when clean through after the break.

Kai Havertz, who was also thwarted by Liverpool keeper Alisson, saw a goal ruled out for handball by VAR while Reece James suffered a similar fate in the first half, his effort chalked off for offside.

Klopp left out Mohamed Salah as well as full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Virgil van Dijk was ill as Liverpool barely tested Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the result not helping their pursuit for a place in the Premier League’s top four.

More to follow.

Chelsea

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga

  2. Squad number33Player nameBreathing

  3. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly

  4. Squad number32Player namecucurella

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames

  6. Squad number7Player nameKante

  7. Squad number5Player nameFernández

  8. Squad number8Player nameKovacic

  9. Squad number21Player nameChilwell

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz

  11. Squad number11Player nameJoao Felix

  1. Squad number15Player nameMudryk

  2. Squad number17Player nameSterling

  3. Squad number23Player nameGallagher

Liverpool

  1. Squad number7Player nameMilner
  2. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
  3. Squad number18Player nameSteel
  4. Squad number26Player nameRobertson

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 33Breathing
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 32cucurella
  • 24James
  • 7KanteSubstituted forGallagherat 69′minutes
  • 5Fernández
  • 8KovacicBooked at 68mins
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forMudrykat 78′minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 11Joao FelixSubstituted forSterlingat 85′minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 15Mudryk
  • 16Mendy
  • 17Sterling
  • 19Mount
  • 23Gallagher
  • 31Madueke

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Gomez
  • 32MatipBooked at 46mins
  • 5Konate
  • 21TsimikasBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 66′minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 74mins
  • 17JonesBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSteelat 79′minutes
  • 20Whom
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forSalahat 65′minutes
  • 27NuñezSubstituted forMilnerat 79′minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 11Salah
  • 18Steel
  • 26Robertson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 29Arthur
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
  • 66Alexander-Arnold

