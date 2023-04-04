Chelsea and Liverpool played out a tame goalless draw at Stamford Bridge that was a sobering reflection of the current reduced status of the clubs.
Bruno Saltor was in interim charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter’s sacking while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes following their heavy defeat at Manchester City.
Chelsea had the better of the chances, with Mateo Kovacic seeing his shot cleared off the line by Ibrahima Konate early on before shooting wildly over when clean through after the break.
Kai Havertz, who was also thwarted by Liverpool keeper Alisson, saw a goal ruled out for handball by VAR while Reece James suffered a similar fate in the first half, his effort chalked off for offside.
Klopp left out Mohamed Salah as well as full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Virgil van Dijk was ill as Liverpool barely tested Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the result not helping their pursuit for a place in the Premier League’s top four.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 33Breathing
- 26Koulibaly
- 32cucurella
- 24James
- 7KanteSubstituted forGallagherat 69′minutes
- 5Fernández
- 8KovacicBooked at 68mins
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forMudrykat 78′minutes
- 29Havertz
- 11Joao FelixSubstituted forSterlingat 85′minutes
Substitutes
- 4Badiashile
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 15Mudryk
- 16Mendy
- 17Sterling
- 19Mount
- 23Gallagher
- 31Madueke
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 2Gomez
- 32MatipBooked at 46mins
- 5Konate
- 21TsimikasBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 66′minutes
- 14Henderson
- 3FabinhoBooked at 74mins
- 17JonesBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSteelat 79′minutes
- 20Whom
- 9FirminoSubstituted forSalahat 65′minutes
- 27NuñezSubstituted forMilnerat 79′minutes
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 11Salah
- 18Steel
- 26Robertson
- 28Carvalho
- 29Arthur
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- 66Alexander-Arnold
Live Text
-
Match ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.
-
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0.
-
Attempt missed. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.
-
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Joe Gomez is caught offside.
-
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Ibrahimovic (Liverpool).
-
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
-
Offside, Chelsea. Reece James tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
-
Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
-
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
-
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Substitution, Chelsea. Raheem Sterling replaces João Félix.
-
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
-
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joe Gomez.
-
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
-
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Hand ball by João Félix (Chelsea).
-
Substitution, Liverpool. Cody Gakpo replaces Curtis Jones.