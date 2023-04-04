7
Sydney’s central bank is the second (after Canada’s) to take a break to assess the effects of 10 consecutive “tightenings”. Market operators hope it will lead the way in our hemisphere too, but risk being disappointed.
by Maximilian Cellino
They were surely hopeful looks from many market operators towards the other side of the world last night, when the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to take a break and keep interest rates unchanged at 3.6%. after ten consecutive squeezes. The idea is indeed that the decision really can lead the waya bit like last October: then Sydney was the first among the main central banks of advanced economies (except for the…