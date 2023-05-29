List girl hotline Zhu Yilong magazine, Peng Guanying will explode, Wang Ziyi is plotted, Song Zuer’s love affair, Lai Guanlin’s temper_Response_Time

Original title: Zhu Yilong Magazine, Peng Guanying’s Explosion, Wang Ziyi’s Tactics, Song Zuer’s Romance, Lai Guanlin’s Temperament

List girl! You haven’t talked about Zhu Yilong for a long time, when will the reboot be broadcast?

Answer: “Restart” has a lot of tomb-robbing themes that need to be reviewed. The most hopeful thing is that it will be broadcast during the summer vacation. Mr. Zhu estimates that work will resume soon. Many crews have resumed work today. Next, there will be a cover of “ELLE” magazine to be published.

The top girl “Things in the Hand” is coming soon, do you think Peng Guanying will explode!

Bangmei, can you tell me about Wang Ziyi? Who is targeting him? Use this matter to black him.

Answer: It’s really hard to say who is targeting this. I can only say that the paparazzi took the meaning out of context, and relying on videos to solve the case online has a great impact on celebrities. Fortunately, Wang Ziyi’s response was very timely, and he took out signed documents in time to deal with it. , Wang Ziyi is also a bit Mercury retrograde recently, and people in the hip-hop circle are dissing him, not responding is the best way to respond. He will work on film and television next, and “Blame You Are Too Beautiful” is expected to be released in the middle of the year.

Can Bangmei talk about Song Zuer? My sister is so beautiful but I feel that the drama is not very good? ? Bangmei, bangmei, can you tell me about Lai Guanlin? Is his temper really that bad? See also NBA players hit the face TS? Kendall's sweetest boyfriend's private clothes can also reduce dimensions Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: