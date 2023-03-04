Xiao S’s eldest daughter Xu Xiwen (Elly) and second daughter Xu Shaoen (Lily) are shooting magazines. (Courtesy of Marie Claire)

[The Epoch Times, March 4, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Senshan) In 1994, Taiwanese artist Xu Xidi (stage name Xiao S) and her sister Xu Xiyuan (stage name Big S) formed a two-person girl group “SOS”. “Debut. In 2023, Xiao S, the mother of three daughters, her daughters have grown up and are in full bloom.

29 years ago, we listened to the classic song “Occupy Youth” by the sisters of ASOS Xu. This year marks the 30th anniversary of “Marie Claire”. The sisters Elly and Lily.

In 2005, Xiao S married Xu Yajun and gave birth to three daughters after marriage, namely the eldest daughter Elly (Xu Xiwen), the second daughter Lily (Xu Shaoen) and the youngest daughter Xu Laosan (Xu Xien).

Elly, who is 17 years old, and Lily, who will be 16 years old by the end of the year, are growing up freely in a loving family. They are experiencing everything in the world with exuberant curiosity, exploring their own potential explosively, and expressing their love. They both have a girl and a life. Inherent open-mindedness and humor.

During this Y2K-themed shooting process, with the background music playing in the studio, sisters Xu Xiwen Elly and Xu Shaoen Lily made movements and glances at each other, as if starting a gathering of sisters.

Over the years, the two sisters have been engaged in many performing arts activities and experienced many first times in their lives. With various work contacts, the elder sister Elly gradually figured out and grasped the subtle relationship between herself and the role, and grew up with the role identity .

Elly participated in the performance of “Smart Town” adapted from Junji Ito’s work last year. For her first time acting, although she realized her dream of becoming an actor since she was a child and enjoyed the moment of filming, she suffered from a little social phobia.

Elly said, “I think the most challenging thing about filming is communicating with other actors.” She is often very nervous, but after getting to know everyone well, she finds that everyone is very nice and likes the actors in the same drama. She then laughed and said that the most fearful thing is interviews, just like she is still very nervous when answering interviews now.

And the younger sister Lily, who is classified as a beautiful girl of literature and art, likes to dive into the small universe of reading and painting. She often writes with words to show the temperament and appearance of “girly feelings are always poetry”; but she recalls that she first fell in love with painting. , because words occasionally fail to express their thoughts or feelings adequately.

Lily said: “I remember the first painting I was satisfied with was created in elementary school. The topic was to draw six Postcards of one theme. The theme I chose was the intangible reality. idea.”

Lily’s interests are as broad as her elder sister Elly’s. Lily, who is versatile, also loves cool sports such as fencing and boxing. She said: “No matter how busy life is, I will also find time to take Muay Thai classes.”

Faced with the status of the second generation of stars, they are increasingly attracting public attention. They agree that studies and work are equally important. “Life has not changed. I am still a student. I want to live my life well.” Elly’s primary goal now is to I am admitted to my ideal university, and occasionally I will go all out and do my best when I have a job.

“If you want to talk about any changes in daily life, the most impressive thing is that sometimes people say hi to me on the road! I will naturally reply to them hi!” For Elly and Lily, with more exposure, the biggest thing in life Influence is frequent attention, but it also motivates them to be better versions of themselves.

Lily said more maturely that there is no one in the world who doesn’t work hard, but some people’s efforts are seen, and some people’s not. one person.”

Editor in charge: Liu Yuhan