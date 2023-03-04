Interesting not only for active information security officers. And after the pandemic circumstances allow, this year again as a 2-day on-site event:

ISB Boot Camp 2023 in Gunzenhausen on March 28th. and 03/29/2023

Information security officers, IT security officers, but also data protection officers and IT managers meet to exchange experiences and network on current topics of information security, IT security and data protection. It is not only about current threats, but also practical solutions to counter them in the best possible way. Technical and organizational measures, as well as pragmatic solutions that have proven themselves in everyday life, are the focus of the plenary sessions and numerous workshops. Numerous active information security officers from local governments and companies could be won as speakers, who are happy to share their experiences and look forward to entering into interesting discussions with the participants.

The State Office for Information Security in Bavaria, LSI for short, is also part of this year’s ISB Boot Camp and presents interesting topics. In addition, of course, there is also the possibility of direct exchange with employees of the LSI during the entire event.

Due to sufficient breaks and also in the course of the evening program on 28.02. all participants have sufficient time and opportunity to exchange experiences and network.

Of course, a lot revolves around technical and organizational measures in everyday information security and data protection. But also strategic topics with a view to the future are not neglected (excerpt):

ISMS — Where is the (Bavarian) journey going?

From the practice of an information security officer of 60 small organizations

Technical know-how for information security and data protection officers

Check the ISMS /​ the TOM — permission rights reviews, penetration tests, internal audits, floor walks, other key figures

ChatGPT and potential information security implications

Windows Support calls — how a social engineer was trapped

Vulnerability management with tools in practice

Low bud­get Phishingkampagne

Current threat situation

and always amazing: live hacking

The agenda of the ISB Boot Camp is currently being filled with further topics and contributions.

As usual, the ISB Boot Camp will be held by the Baye­ri­schen Ver­wal­tungs­schu­le. Other organizers are City of Gunzenhausenthe LSI and we at ask data protection. However, it is not aimed exclusively at local government employees.

Interest? Then go here Anmel­dung.