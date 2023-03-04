Home News Coleus world champion brutally beats a woman in Arauca
In a video that has caused a stir on social networks, you can see the world champion of coleo, Saúl Ricardo Daza, brutally beating a woman in a public establishment in Arauca.

In the recording, which lasts more than a minute, Daza can be seen arguing heatedly with a person over the price of liquor in a business that appears to be a nightclub. At one point, a man who identifies himself as the woman’s brother intervenes, trying to stop the discussion.

It was at that moment that Daza became violent, hitting the woman’s brother and, later, the woman herself, who tried to intervene to stop the situation. In the images of her, it is clearly seen how the coleus world champion hits her and makes her fall to the ground, and then continues to attack her with kicks.

The level of violence shown by Daza has been repudiated by society.

