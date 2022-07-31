Home Entertainment Liu Enjia’s “To the Brave You” continues to be a hit, a lucky girl welcomes a new stage of life jqknews
Liu Enjia's "To the Brave You" continues to be a hit, a lucky girl welcomes a new stage of life

Starring Liu Enjia, starring Deng Jiajia and Guan Hong, the urban fairy tale love inspirational drama “To the Brave You” directed by Su Haoqi continues to hit the air. The drama tells the story of modern urban women who are inspiring and transforming as they grow up, and who still bravely pursue love and be themselves despite setbacks s story.

This time, Liu Enjia plays Jin Lailai, an optimistic and kind-hearted lucky “Lai” girl beside the heroine. She often solves problems for the heroine An Yu. At the same time, she meets Ye Kai, a boy she likes. During the process of getting acquainted with each other, Jin Lailai develops feelings for each other. Lai Lai also made a bold confession after confirming her intentions.

In the latest episode, in order to win the house, the two fought wits and courage with the intermediary, lied that they were newlyweds, and arranged Chinese wedding photos and diamond rings to prevent them from being seen through. According to the latest trailer, Ye Kai was about to propose to Jin Lailai, but Jin Lailai, who was unaware, was brought to the scene blindfolded by Ye Kai. One could not help but wonder how Jin Lailai would react when she opened her eyes. Will you agree to propose on the spot and welcome a new stage in your life?

This time, Liu Enjia created the image of a sunny and cheerful koi girl for the audience through her lively and lively acting skills. It is reported that Liu Enjia participated in the costume romantic light comedy “Only the Dream of the Rivers and Lakes” and the ancient legendary TV series “Apocalypse Different Stories” have all been completed, and I look forward to her wonderful performance in them.

