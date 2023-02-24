star



After Liu Yaren was tested positive for marijuana, the propofol (commonly known as milk injection) that he suspected at first also got a positive final result. The police are currently investigating whether he is a habitual injection.

South Korean police conducted a lock-and-body search on Yoo Ah-in at Incheon Airport on the 5th of this month. At that time, a urine sample test was found to be positive for marijuana but negative for propofol. However, the National Institute of Scientific Research conducted a precise examination of Yoo Ah-in’s hair and found that propofol was also positive.

(Source: UAA)

The reason is that marijuana components will stay in the human body for about 10 days, while propofol will be excreted in only 3 to 4 days, thus avoiding urine tests. But hair can be solidified to retain relevant components, and only 1cm is enough to identify a one-month medication record, which is more accurate than a urine test for a long time.

Based on the identification results and mobile phone data analysis, the police are investigating whether Yoo Ah-in is habitually taking drugs, and will summon Yoo Ah-in as a suspect later. Regarding this, a source from Yoo Ah In’s agency said, “After hiring a lawyer, we will announce our official position through the lawyer.”

(Source: Netflix)

When the Korean Food and Drug Safety Department (hereinafter referred to as the Food and Drug Department) held a press conference on the 23rd of this month, Director Wu Yugeng emphasized that the arrest of Liu Yaren’s drug abuse was due to the mature drug management system. The drug circulation management system of the Food and Drug Department has 650 million relevant data. Last year, it was found that 51 of them were taking drugs abnormally frequently, so they were handed over to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for investigation. It was later discovered that “Um Hong-sik” on the list is the actor Yoo Ah-in.

Yoo Ah-in dropped out of high school and chose the career of an artist. In 2015, he became the second youngest Qinglong actor in Korean history with the movie “Sorrow”. In 2021, he won the three honors of Qinglong, Baeksang, and Asian Film Awards with the movie “Corpse Collector”.

(Source: Stills of “Sorrow”)

(Source: “Corpse Collector” stills)

This year Yoo Ya-in originally planned to have 3 works to meet the audience, namely 2 films “Ultimate Game (formerly translated as: Victory)”, “HI. FIVE” and the Netflix series “Doomsday Fool”. He also discussed starring in “Hell Minister” part two. Now the above three works have been filmed. Among them, “HI. FIVE” is a huge production with an investment of more than 20 billion. It has been completed as early as the end of 2021 and was originally planned to be released in May. At present, all relevant work can only be suspended.

(Source: Netflix “The Ultimate Game” stills)

(Source: “HI. FIVE” stills)

South Korean netizens were disappointed and heartbroken by the news: “I thought he was a person far away from crime”, “The new works and advertisers are really a bolt from the blue”, “It’s not surprising, I guessed it by seeing his trembling speech”, ” Wouldn’t he feel guilty when he saw the righteous speeches he wrote before?”, “Let’s re-investigate the military service specials”, “Why did this happen”, “I don’t need to use acting skills to repay everyone”, “I used to really love him, Now it’s just a matter of breaking up.”

