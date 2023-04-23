Local Heroes – Instant Karma, Tell me about, Greay skies ahead – 14.04.23, Rockhouse Salzburg

Local Heroes

Bands: Instant KarmaTell me about, Grey skies ahead

RockhouseSalzburg, 14.04.23

The formation of the band Instant Karma 2015 was the start of a wonderful bromance between four guys who are totally committed to music. The result of this liaison is groundbreaking and breathtaking. Instant Karma clearly stands out from the monotony of the pop scene and the usual alternative rock.

Strong riffs, murderous beats, a tight bass and virtuoso vocals make the group the power rangers of contemporary rock.



Die Band Tell Me About comes from Chiemgau and was founded in early 2021. They combine juicy guitar riffs and fresh synthesizer sounds with a lot of punch.



Grey Skies Ahead are five musicians from Austria and Germany, whose sound is characterized by a mixture of post-rock and modern metal. The band was founded in autumn 2011 in Graz. Typical for the songs of Gray Skies Ahead is above all the musical claim to sound both varied and authentic. Catchy melodies meet complex rhythms and heavy guitar riffs, interspersed with quiet passages that let the listener breathe deeply and invite you into another world.

After five years of intense rehearsals and jams, their first EP catharsis saw the light of day in 2016. A creative break of several months followed, during which the band concentrated on playing live before returning to the composition table to create new songs.

In 2017 they went back into the studio and began recording their debut album, Panacea, which was released in 2019. Since the beginning of 2021, the works have been enriched by the singing of a newcomer on the microphone; Vocals that stay true to the band’s vision and alternate between calm, clean passages, rocking vocals and aggressive shouts.

Work on the new album is currently in full swing. The songs Panacea MMXXI and Hypertonia MMXXI give a first taste of how the songs of the proven instrumentalists with vocals sound.

All fotos: Anthalerero Majeres, HERE there’s more of it

Text: Press text