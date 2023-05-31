LOEWE officially released a new image blockbuster of the 2023 early autumn series | Hypebeast

LOEWE at Creative Director Jo Under the leadership of nathan Anderson, the 2023 early autumn series of advertisements was officially released, continuing the concept of simplifying complexity in recent quarters, and joining hands with brand friends, artists and other creative people of different ages and walks of life to open a new chapter.

This time, the well-known photographer Juergen Teller also took the shot, and the famous actor and director Takeshi Kitano, the actors Aubrey Plaza and Myha’la Herrold of the popular album “The White Lotus Resort”, musician Dev Hynes, model Ju Xiaowen, Artists Nairy Baghramian, Koo Jeong A, and curator Hans Ulrich Obrist all performed on camera.

Under Juergen Teller’s intuitive and unretouched shooting technique, he captures the real face of the character scene and the unexpected fun in the impromptu state; at the same time, the concept of “image in the image” also runs through it, magnifying the photographic work into a set setting. Outdoors, the pose of the model is highlighted by strong contrast, further portraying the brand’s special style that seems natural but slightly eccentric.

The above-mentioned series of products are expected to be launched in online and offline sales channels from June 1st.