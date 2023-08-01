Look how much the fine is for not going to vote in the PASO

The elections Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primary (PASO), which are scheduled for next August 13, They are mandatory and those who do not attend must justify it before the National Electoral Court to avoid possible fines.

The economic sanctions for not voting in the PASO vary between 50 and 500 pesos for voters over 18 years of age and under 70having a period of “sixty (60) days from the respective election” to justify the absence.

How much are the fines if I don’t vote in the PASO?

The fines for not issuing the vote in the STEP are set as follows: If the voter does not have previous infractions without regularizing, he must pay $50, if he has 1 previous infraction it will be $100, with 2 previous infractions without regularizing the value will reach $200.

meanwhile, yes voter has 3 prior unstated violations will be fined $400while if voter has 4 or more prior unresolved violations will amount to $500.

Las ways to pay the fines are through Banco de news Argentina by credit transfer, bank transfer or cash in person at any of its offices, although it can also be paid virtually.

The National Constitution establishes that in Argentina Voting is compulsory for all people between the ages of 18 and 70, while voters aged 16 and 17, as well as those over 70, can do so optionally.

While, people have 60 days from the elections to present a justification form before the Electoral Courtbeing one of the reasons to meet on the day of the elections to more than 500 kilometers away from the polling place.

Another exception is being sick or unable to attend the polling place for proven and justified reasons of force majeure.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

