lost control of the car and almost ended up inside a lubrication center

A driver who was traveling through the lower part of Neuquén involved in a major road accident during the afternoon this Wednesday, when, after losing control of his vehicle, almost ended up inside a lubrication center on Pampa street at 200.

In communication with RÍO NEGRO, Deputy Commissioner Matias Acosta provided details of the event and pointed out that the man, approximately 30 years oldwas mobilized aboard a Renault Clio along the aforementioned street heading south.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver lost control of the car and collided squarely with a Chevrolet Blazer pickup truck It was parked on the west side of the road. As a consequence of the inertia of the blow, the latter hit in turn against a Chevrolet Prisma and a box who were inside the automotive premises.

However, the Clio, which is estimated to be traveling at high speed, It continued on its way until it collided with another truck.a Toyota Hilux, also parked on the western edge of La Pampa, to finally stop on the cordon.

As a result of the impact the vehicle in question ended up with serious property damage in its front part, while its driver, who was lying on the ground after the impact, was transferred by SIEN personnel to the Castro Rendón Hospital, where it was confirmed that he had no serious injuries. The last medical report on his condition is still awaited, the deputy commissioner mentioned.

On the other hand, in a video recorded by a neighbor of the sector where the incident occurred, witnesses to the event They claimed that the driver was driving while intoxicated.which would have led him to lose the stability of the car.

However, Acosta clarified that, upon being quickly treated and transferred by health personnel, A breathalyzer test was not performed.

At the scene of the accident, police personnel intervened, who controlled the traffic and advanced with the corresponding skills to determine the mechanics of the crash, in addition to medical teams that treated the man who was involved in the accident.

An afternoon of accidents: two taxis collided in western Neuquén

In parallel, during the afternoon-night of this Wednesday, and for reasons that have not yet been clarified, two taxis collided at the intersection of Godoy and Albardón streets, in the west of the City of Neuquén.

Official information about the causes of the accident was still disseminated. Photo: Courtesy.

After the impact, the two cars were left in the middle of the asphalt tape, with visible damage to its front and rear parts. The Neuquén Police have not yet published official information about the event.


