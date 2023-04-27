Lottery today LIVE, results of the morning draw

The third raffle from Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday April 27 of 2023 is the morning which takes place at 15 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 8334 in City and in Province the 2415respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 34 it’s related to head and the 15th is linked with The pretty girl. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7026, in Santa Fe he 9441 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3769.
He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Lottery of yesterday April 26, 2023 LIVE: results of the National and Province morning
Results of the National Pool of April 27, 2023
National Preview Pool today April 27
- To the head: 1590- fear
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 1590
- 2538
- 7820
- 2093
- 3526
- 1980
- 1548
- 3383
- 8701
- 6781
- 0462
- 4891
- 6153
- 6702
- 2852
- 9725
- 8952
- 6628
- 7009
- 7996
First National Lottery today April 27
- To the head: 7034- The head
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7034
- 8644
- 9877
- 8624
- 5812
- 3741
- 7956
- 8444
- 6087
- 1020
- 3151
- 1719
- 9737
- 6617
- 1282
- 7061
- 7324
- 3744
- 6407
- 4904
National Morning Lottery today April 27
- In the lead 8334 (Head)
- 8334
- 5367
- 3308
- 3979
- 4407
- 2442
- 3768
- 1641
- 9650
- 1904
- 7923
- 4913
- 4768
- 3142
- 2014
- 4705
- 9462
- 3070
- 4761
- 3971
Letters of the National Morning Pool: EJNP
Letters of the National Morning Pool:
National Evening Lottery today April 27
Results of the Province Quiniela of April 27, 2023
Quiniela Previous Province of today April 27
- To the head: 3672 – The surprise
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 3672
- 2523
- 4925
- 7033
- 8980
- 1974
- 5802
- 0156
- 3125
- 9220
- 7249
- 5197
- 2316
- 0596
- 8358
- 5341
- 5658
- 7908
- 3230
- 6165
Quiniela First Province today April 27
- To the head: 8231- The light
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 8231
- 7640
- 3209
- 4643
- 9052
- 9946
- 5407
- 5927
- 1926
- 1965
- 1009
- 3906
- 5438
- 0026
- 4797
- 6634
- 5381
- 7768
- 9235
- 9991
Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 27
- Leading the way 2415 (Pretty Girl)
- 2415
- 0671
- 8935
- 2494
- 2567
- 0566
- 9276
- 8623
- 6526
- 2829
- 4251
- 2271
- 2244
- 2678
- 4919
- 3436
- 6169
- 5497
- 7164
- 5431
Lottery Evening Province today April 27
Results of the Pool of April 27 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 27
- Previous Córdoba: 7494- The cemetery
- First Córdoba: 4690- Fear
- Morning Córdoba: 7026- The mass
- Evening Córdoba: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 27
- Previous Entre Ríos: 1280- The bowl
- First Between Rivers: 6106- The dog
- Morning Entre Ríos: 3769- Vices
- Evening Entre Ríos: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 27
- Previous Santa Fe: 6190- Fear
- First Santa Fe: 5045- Wine
- Morning Santa Fe: 9441- Cucha
- Santa Fe Evening: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
- Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
- Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
- Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
- A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
- The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
- Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
- Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
- The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
- The first: raffled at 12 noon.
- The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
- The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.
