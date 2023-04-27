Home » Lottery today LIVE, results of the morning draw
Lottery today LIVE, results of the morning draw

Lottery today LIVE, results of the morning draw

The third raffle from Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday April 27 of 2023 is the morning which takes place at 15 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 8334 in City and in Province the 2415respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 34 it’s related to head and the 15th is linked with The pretty girl. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7026, in Santa Fe he 9441 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3769.

He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Lottery of yesterday April 26, 2023 LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

Results of the National Pool of April 27, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 27

  • To the head: 1590- fear

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 1590
  2. 2538
  3. 7820
  4. 2093
  5. 3526
  6. 1980
  7. 1548
  8. 3383
  9. 8701
  10. 6781
  11. 0462
  12. 4891
  13. 6153
  14. 6702
  15. 2852
  16. 9725
  17. 8952
  18. 6628
  19. 7009
  20. 7996

First National Lottery today April 27

  • To the head: 7034- The head

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 7034
  2. 8644
  3. 9877
  4. 8624
  5. 5812
  6. 3741
  7. 7956
  8. 8444
  9. 6087
  10. 1020
  11. 3151
  12. 1719
  13. 9737
  14. 6617
  15. 1282
  16. 7061
  17. 7324
  18. 3744
  19. 6407
  20. 4904
National Morning Lottery today April 27

  • In the lead 8334 (Head)
  1. 8334
  2. 5367
  3. 3308
  4. 3979
  5. 4407
  6. 2442
  7. 3768
  8. 1641
  9. 9650
  10. 1904
  11. 7923
  12. 4913
  13. 4768
  14. 3142
  15. 2014
  16. 4705
  17. 9462
  18. 3070
  19. 4761
  20. 3971

Letters of the National Morning Pool: EJNP

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today April 27

Results of the Province Quiniela of April 27, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today April 27

  • To the head: 3672 – The surprise

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 3672
  2. 2523
  3. 4925
  4. 7033
  5. 8980
  6. 1974
  7. 5802
  8. 0156
  9. 3125
  10. 9220
  11. 7249
  12. 5197
  13. 2316
  14. 0596
  15. 8358
  16. 5341
  17. 5658
  18. 7908
  19. 3230
  20. 6165

Quiniela First Province today April 27

  • To the head: 8231- The light

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 8231
  2. 7640
  3. 3209
  4. 4643
  5. 9052
  6. 9946
  7. 5407
  8. 5927
  9. 1926
  10. 1965
  11. 1009
  12. 3906
  13. 5438
  14. 0026
  15. 4797
  16. 6634
  17. 5381
  18. 7768
  19. 9235
  20. 9991

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 27

  • Leading the way 2415 (Pretty Girl)
  1. 2415
  2. 0671
  3. 8935
  4. 2494
  5. 2567
  6. 0566
  7. 9276
  8. 8623
  9. 6526
  10. 2829
  11. 4251
  12. 2271
  13. 2244
  14. 2678
  15. 4919
  16. 3436
  17. 6169
  18. 5497
  19. 7164
  20. 5431

Lottery Evening Province today April 27

Results of the Pool of April 27 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 27

  • Previous Córdoba: 7494- The cemetery
  • First Córdoba: 4690- Fear
  • Morning Córdoba: 7026- The mass
  • Evening Córdoba: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 27

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 1280- The bowl
  • First Between Rivers: 6106- The dog
  • Morning Entre Ríos: 3769- Vices
  • Evening Entre Ríos: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 27

  • Previous Santa Fe: 6190- Fear
  • First Santa Fe: 5045- Wine
  • Morning Santa Fe: 9441- Cucha
  • Santa Fe Evening: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
  • A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
See also  You must buy these 5 kinds of potted plants for good luck and fortune during the Chinese New Year (pictures)

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

