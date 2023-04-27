Lottery today LIVE, results of the morning draw

The third raffle from Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday April 27 of 2023 is the morning which takes place at 15 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 8334 in City and in Province the 2415respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 34 it’s related to head and the 15th is linked with The pretty girl. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7026, in Santa Fe he 9441 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3769.

He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Lottery of yesterday April 26, 2023 LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

Results of the National Pool of April 27, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 27

To the head: 1590- fear

Here are the numbers drawn:

1590 2538 7820 2093 3526 1980 1548 3383 8701 6781 0462 4891 6153 6702 2852 9725 8952 6628 7009 7996

First National Lottery today April 27

To the head: 7034- The head

Here are the numbers drawn:

7034 8644 9877 8624 5812 3741 7956 8444 6087 1020 3151 1719 9737 6617 1282 7061 7324 3744 6407 4904

National Morning Lottery today April 27

In the lead 8334 (Head)

8334 5367 3308 3979 4407 2442 3768 1641 9650 1904 7923 4913 4768 3142 2014 4705 9462 3070 4761 3971

Letters of the National Morning Pool: EJNP

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today April 27

Results of the Province Quiniela of April 27, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today April 27

To the head: 3672 – The surprise

Here are the numbers drawn:

3672 2523 4925 7033 8980 1974 5802 0156 3125 9220 7249 5197 2316 0596 8358 5341 5658 7908 3230 6165

Quiniela First Province today April 27

To the head: 8231- The light

Here are the numbers drawn:

8231 7640 3209 4643 9052 9946 5407 5927 1926 1965 1009 3906 5438 0026 4797 6634 5381 7768 9235 9991

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 27

Leading the way 2415 (Pretty Girl)

2415 0671 8935 2494 2567 0566 9276 8623 6526 2829 4251 2271 2244 2678 4919 3436 6169 5497 7164 5431

Lottery Evening Province today April 27

Caption

Results of the Pool of April 27 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 27

Previous Córdoba: 7494- The cemetery

First Córdoba: 4690- Fear

Morning Córdoba: 7026- The mass

Evening Córdoba: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 27

Previous Entre Ríos: 1280- The bowl

First Between Rivers: 6106- The dog

Morning Entre Ríos: 3769- Vices

Evening Entre Ríos: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 27

Previous Santa Fe: 6190- Fear

First Santa Fe: 5045- Wine

Morning Santa Fe: 9441- Cucha

Santa Fe Evening: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

3500 times the amount bet is won. Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

600 times the amount bet is won. Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

70 times the amount bet is won. A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30. The first: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Draws at 6:00 p.m. The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.