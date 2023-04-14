The National Lottery, currently called City, and Province, is raffled this friday april 14 of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.
He third raffle is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 3:00 p.m. To the head in the National the 3914 whose meaning is Drunk Meanwhile in Province topped the 1836 associated to the butter.
I know the Winning numbers and which ones came out to the head in Córdoba he 3294 , Between rivers he 0688 y Santa Fe he 1 9920.
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Pool of April 14, 2023
National Preview Pool today April 14
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 4501
- 1282
- 2424
- 6609
- 6537
- 5159
- 2803
- 9762
- 6217
- 5444
- 1318
- 7420
- 9104
- 1622
- 5232
- 0653
- 3536
- 8987
- 8390
- 2880
First National Lottery today April 14
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 9978
- 4863
- 1463
- 8756
- 7400
- 8777
- 7046
- 5452
- 5695
- 3317
- 0734
- 1009
- 3328
- 5530
- 6439
- 7354
- 3176
- 5399
- 8015
- 1296
National Morning Lottery today April 14
Letters of the National Morning Pool:
Here are the numbers drawn:
- In the lead 3914 (Drunk)
- 3914
- 7987
- 0962
- 7282
- 2490
- 5462
- 5605
- 9059
- 7792
- 5070
- 1540
- 0882
- 3967
- 5572
- 5672
- 9594
- 7522
- 2142
- 5131
- 9788
National Evening Lottery today April 14
Here are the numbers drawn:
Preview Province lottery today April 14
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7882
- 3010
- 2225
- 7546
- 4169
- 7720
- 3107
- 9751
- 5369
- 6104
- 4770
- 2709
- 0275
- 5380
- 8255
- 7658
- 9200
- 7658
- 3432
- 7716
Quiniela First Province today April 14
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7904
- 3041
- 7775
- 0796
- 0232
- 3047
- 1650
- 1886
- 1747
- 3868
- 3847
- 3904
- 3939
- 4130
- 1668
- 8461
- 3388
- 7695
- 6711
- 5984
Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 14
- 1836
- 5085
- 5852
- 9268
- 8177
- 2636
- 5947
- 5313
- 3637
- 6611
- 5827
- 4784
- 7240
- 2172
- 2479
- 2128
- 0261
- 2712
- 8675
- 4737
Here are the numbers drawn:
Lottery Evening Province today April 14
Here are the numbers drawn:
Results of the Pool of April 14 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 14
-
Previous Cordoba: 6010- Milk
-
First Cordoba: 1234- The head
-
Morning Córdoba: 3294- Cemetery
-
Evening Córdoba:
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 14
-
Previous Entre Ríos: 9446- Tomatoes
-
First Between Rivers: 0688- The Pope
-
Morning Entre Ríos:
-
Evening Entre Ríos:
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 14
-
Previous Santa Fe: 0427- The comb
-
First Santa Fe: 1579- The thief
-
Morning Santa Fe: 9920- The party
-
Santa Fe Evening:
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
-
Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
-
Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
-
Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
-
A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
-
The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
-
Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
-
Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
-
The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
-
The first: raffled at 12 noon.
-
The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
-
The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
-
The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.
