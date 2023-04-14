The National Lottery, currently called City, and Province, is raffled this friday april 14 of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.

He third raffle is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 3:00 p.m. To the head in the National the 3914 whose meaning is Drunk Meanwhile in Province topped the 1836 associated to the butter.

I know the Winning numbers and which ones came out to the head in Córdoba he 3294 , Between rivers he 0688 y Santa Fe he 1 9920.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of April 14, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

4501 1282 2424 6609 6537 5159 2803 9762 6217 5444 1318 7420 9104 1622 5232 0653 3536 8987 8390 2880

First National Lottery today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

9978 4863 1463 8756 7400 8777 7046 5452 5695 3317 0734 1009 3328 5530 6439 7354 3176 5399 8015 1296

National Morning Lottery today April 14

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

Here are the numbers drawn:

In the lead 3914 (Drunk)

3914 7987 0962 7282 2490 5462 5605 9059 7792 5070 1540 0882 3967 5572 5672 9594 7522 2142 5131 9788

National Evening Lottery today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

Preview Province lottery today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

7882 3010 2225 7546 4169 7720 3107 9751 5369 6104 4770 2709 0275 5380 8255 7658 9200 7658 3432 7716

Quiniela First Province today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

7904 3041 7775 0796 0232 3047 1650 1886 1747 3868 3847 3904 3939 4130 1668 8461 3388 7695 6711 5984

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 14

1836 5085 5852 9268 8177 2636 5947 5313 3637 6611 5827 4784 7240 2172 2479 2128 0261 2712 8675 4737

Here are the numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

Results of the Pool of April 14 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 14

Previous Cordoba: 6010- Milk

First Cordoba: 1234- The head

Morning Córdoba: 3294- Cemetery

Evening Córdoba:

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 14

Previous Entre Ríos: 9446- Tomatoes

First Between Rivers: 0688- The Pope

Morning Entre Ríos:

Evening Entre Ríos:

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 14

Previous Santa Fe: 0427- The comb

First Santa Fe: 1579- The thief

Morning Santa Fe: 9920- The party

Santa Fe Evening:

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.