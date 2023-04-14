Home Entertainment Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province morning
Entertainment

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

by admin
Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

The National Lottery, currently called City, and Province, is raffled this friday april 14 of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.

He third raffle is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 3:00 p.m. To the head in the National the 3914 whose meaning is Drunk Meanwhile in Province topped the 1836 associated to the butter.

I know the Winning numbers and which ones came out to the head in Córdoba he 3294 , Between rivers he 0688 y Santa Fe he 1 9920.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

What is German citizenship by declaration?

Results of the National Pool of April 14, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 4501
  2. 1282
  3. 2424
  4. 6609
  5. 6537
  6. 5159
  7. 2803
  8. 9762
  9. 6217
  10. 5444
  11. 1318
  12. 7420
  13. 9104
  14. 1622
  15. 5232
  16. 0653
  17. 3536
  18. 8987
  19. 8390
  20. 2880

First National Lottery today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 9978
  2. 4863
  3. 1463
  4. 8756
  5. 7400
  6. 8777
  7. 7046
  8. 5452
  9. 5695
  10. 3317
  11. 0734
  12. 1009
  13. 3328
  14. 5530
  15. 6439
  16. 7354
  17. 3176
  18. 5399
  19. 8015
  20. 1296

National Morning Lottery today April 14

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

Here are the numbers drawn:

  • In the lead 3914 (Drunk)
  1. 3914
  2. 7987
  3. 0962
  4. 7282
  5. 2490
  6. 5462
  7. 5605
  8. 9059
  9. 7792
  10. 5070
  11. 1540
  12. 0882
  13. 3967
  14. 5572
  15. 5672
  16. 9594
  17. 7522
  18. 2142
  19. 5131
  20. 9788
See also  Louis Vuitton’s first African-American art director, Abloying, died young at the age of 41-RFI-Radio France International

National Evening Lottery today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

Preview Province lottery today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 7882
  2. 3010
  3. 2225
  4. 7546
  5. 4169
  6. 7720
  7. 3107
  8. 9751
  9. 5369
  10. 6104
  11. 4770
  12. 2709
  13. 0275
  14. 5380
  15. 8255
  16. 7658
  17. 9200
  18. 7658
  19. 3432
  20. 7716

Quiniela First Province today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 7904
  2. 3041
  3. 7775
  4. 0796
  5. 0232
  6. 3047
  7. 1650
  8. 1886
  9. 1747
  10. 3868
  11. 3847
  12. 3904
  13. 3939
  14. 4130
  15. 1668
  16. 8461
  17. 3388
  18. 7695
  19. 6711
  20. 5984

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 14

  1. 1836
  2. 5085
  3. 5852
  4. 9268
  5. 8177
  6. 2636
  7. 5947
  8. 5313
  9. 3637
  10. 6611
  11. 5827
  12. 4784
  13. 7240
  14. 2172
  15. 2479
  16. 2128
  17. 0261
  18. 2712
  19. 8675
  20. 4737

Here are the numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province today April 14

Here are the numbers drawn:

Football pools
Caption

Results of the Pool of April 14 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 14

  • Previous Cordoba: 6010- Milk

  • First Cordoba: 1234- The head

  • Morning Córdoba: 3294- Cemetery

  • Evening Córdoba:

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 14

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 9446- Tomatoes

  • First Between Rivers: 0688- The Pope

  • Morning Entre Ríos:

  • Evening Entre Ríos:

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 14

  • Previous Santa Fe: 0427- The comb

  • First Santa Fe: 1579- The thief

  • Morning Santa Fe: 9920- The party

  • Santa Fe Evening:

What were the most expensive kisses in the world?

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

See also  "Mother there is not only one"

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

  • A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.

  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

You may also like

You may also like

what is chosen in Roca and what happens...

Sportivo Belgrano will experience a historic day this...

A woman died after falling from the 12th...

Conesa has four candidates for mayor and also...

Incidents a few meters from the Honeycomb during...

What are the changes promoted by the CABA...

Edersa must pay a fine to Roca users...

Pharrell Williams Partners with No More Rulers for...

The second edition of Córdoba Fashion Week confirmed...

Randomevent joins hands with Disney to launch 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy