Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s Will Auction 22 Unique Custom Bags for Charity

Louis Vuitton announced that it will cooperate with Sotheby’s to hold a special auction from June 28 to July 12, 2023, presenting 22 unique, artist-designed ArtyCapucines handbags, and the proceeds of the auction will be donated to various charities Institutions and NGOs. It is reported that these 22 ArtyCapucines handbags are all brand-new, customized and unique works, which are made with the same exquisite craftsmanship and materials as the original limited edition. Each bag is signed by the artist under the flap and is housed in a modern LV Monogram hatbox redesigned from the 1924 model. Each unique hat box-shaped outer box is also customized according to the “unique handwriting” of the handbag design artist, some are autographed, and some are more complicated artistic creations.

Louis Vuitton expects to donate the net proceeds from each ArtyCapucines auction to charities or NGOs of the artist’s choice, including Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF and NGOs working on poverty reduction, disaster relief, education and refugee rights organize. The 22 participating artists are Amélie Bertrand, Daniel Buren, Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Alex Israel, Liu Wei, Peter Marino, Beatriz Milhazes, Vik Muniz, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Park Seo-bo, Paola Pivi, Ugo Rondinone, Tschabalala Self, Josh Smith, Jonas Wood, Kennedy Yanko, Zeng Fanzhi and Zhao Zhao. The 22 bags will be on display to the public at Sotheby’s Paris, rue Faubourg Saint-Honoré, from July 1st to 5th, 2023.

