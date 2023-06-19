ABC-CAIC Fund and China Securities Index Co., Ltd. jointly launched the China Securities ABC Rural Revitalization Index- Economic Observation Network – Professional Financial News Website

In order to implement the strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee on the implementation of rural revitalization, strengthen the fundamental responsibility of finance to serve the real economy, and guide more social funds to flow to key areas and weak links in rural revitalization, ABC-CA Fund and China Securities Index Company jointly compiled and developed The first rural revitalization equity index in the Chinese market. On June 19, the “China Securities Agricultural Bank Rural Revitalization Index” (index code: 931225) was officially released in Shanghai.

The Agricultural Bank of China Rural Revitalization Index selects 100 securities of listed companies involved in rural revitalization related fields such as agricultural production, rural construction, and rural consumption upgrades from the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets as index samples, reflecting the overall securities of listed companies related to rural revitalization in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets. Performance.

The Agricultural Bank of China Rural Revitalization Index is constructed using the method of “industry delineation + individual stock selection”. At the industry level, from the three areas of agricultural production, rural construction, and rural consumption upgrades, select sub-sectors that benefit from rural revitalization; System indicators, eliminating listed companies that have not fulfilled their poverty alleviation responsibilities and failed to support rural revitalization.

Relying on the rich experience and strong strength of the Agricultural Bank of China in the field of rural revitalization, the investment and research advantages of ABC-CA Fund, and the technology accumulation of China Securities Index Company in index research and development, ABC-CA Fund and China Securities Index Company jointly compiled and developed The China Securities Agricultural Bank Rural Revitalization Index is a concrete manifestation of the political, people-oriented and professional nature of the Agricultural Bank of China Group’s comprehensive practice of financial work.

Jointly compiling the China Securities ABC Rural Revitalization Index with China Securities Index Company is a new attempt by ABC-CA Fund to play the role of resource allocation in the capital market and guide financial resources to invest in the field of rural revitalization. The index is carried out closely around the main line of the “rural revitalization” strategy, relying on the rich practice of the Agricultural Bank of China in the field of “rural revitalization” for a long time, combining the mature and professional index development capabilities of China Securities Index Company and the equity investment and research capabilities of ABC-CA Fund The organic combination aims to guide market funds to invest in listed companies related to “rural revitalization” and help more and more financial resources flow to real enterprises in the rural revitalization industry.

The Agricultural Bank of China Rural Revitalization Index takes December 30, 2016 as the base date and 1000 points as the base point. Participating in the compilation and maintenance of the China Securities Index Company will provide strong support for the operation of the Agricultural Bank of China Rural Revitalization Index. At the same time, relying on the underlying technical support and regular maintenance and updates of the China Securities Index Company, it will ensure that the theme focuses on rural revitalization and the stability of the index operation .

