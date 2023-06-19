The woman who “revived” during her own funeral in Ecuador finally died

In a confusing episode, Ecuadorian Bella Montoya had been declared dead after suffering a suspected stroke. In the middle of her funeral, after spending five hours in the coffin, the woman began to shake inside the coffin and it was discovered that he was still alive. However, a week after the event, the elderly woman died after being hospitalized.

Montoya, 76, had been declared dead on June 9 at a public hospital in Babahoyo, in southwestern Ecuador. Five hours later, her relatives held a funeral for her. During the ceremony, the woman woke up and hit the coffin. asking for helpwhereupon those present opened the coffin and discovered that he was still alive.

Terror at a wake in Ecuador: a woman began to breathe inside her own coffin

The sequence was filmed by one of the relatives present. In the images you can see Montoya breathing hard after his relatives opened the coffin. “My mother began to move her left hand, to open her eyes, her mouth; she had trouble breathing,” described the old woman’s son, Gilbert Balberán.

When it was verified that he continued with vital signs, She was transferred to the same public hospital where she had been declared dead hours before. Due to her delicate state of health, the woman was referred to the intensive care room. “My mother is on oxygen, her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted, they tell me that this is good because it means that she is reacting little by little,” her son had indicated at that time.

The elderly woman remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit until last Friday, when died as a result of the “ischemic cerebrovascular” accident he suffered, as reported on Twitter by the Zonal Health Coordination 5, the health authority of that region. Likewise, the Ministry of Health indicated that the woman had been under “permanent surveillance”, but did not provide more information about the medical investigation surrounding the case.

After noticing vital signs, Montoya was taken to the same hospital that had pronounced her dead.

in dialogue with The universeBarberán confirmed the news: “This time my mother has died (…), my life will no longer be the same”. Added to this, the man stated that he did not receive any report from the authorities about what happened, at the same time that he added that things “are not going to stay that way.” He also indicated that Montoya’s sister made a formal complaint in order to identify the doctor who pronounced her dead.

The Ministry of Health had announced an investigation to find those responsible for the false death report. According to the hospital, the elderly woman did not respond to resuscitation work on June 9. For her part, local media indicated that she would have been an episode of catalepsy, a nervous disorder that paralyzes her body.

